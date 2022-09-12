ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 133

Roxanne Skarritt
3d ago

If Republicans don't cheat, they can't win. They know it, so they make it as difficult as possible for Americans to vote, along with Gerrymandering, and Cry like babies when they lose a race because their efforts didn't pay off.

Reply(9)
34
Just one
4d ago

2hat filth these people are asking law abiding citizens to do, and they wonder why everyone is hating the Republican Party.

Reply(21)
37
S Mason
3d ago

That's because they are the liars and the cheaters. There are the ones creating the narrative and there are the ones doing all the dirty work. They don't know how to play fair.

Reply(2)
13
WLNS

Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Biden campaigns for Whitmer in Detroit, slams Dixon's position on abortion

Detroit — President Joe Biden attended a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after his visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived onstage at 3:26 p.m. inside the Portside Ballroom of the Huntington Place convention center and gave remarks to a crowd estimated at 150 to 200 people, echoing some themes of his recent political speeches.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

In a year of water quality reckoning, national imperative is impeded

ADRIAN, Mich. – Tom Van Wagner has a vision for what’s possible in Lenawee County for choking off phosphorus discharges from farm fields. A career specialist in soils and forestry health, most of it with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, a unit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Van Wagner has spent 38 years in Lenawee County promoting environmentally sensitive nutrient management and cultivation practices.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Abortion’s on the Michigan Ballot—and Anything Could Happen

Michigan voters were already facing a number of consequential choices this midterm cycle: a gubernatorial election, competitive congressional contests, and control of their Republican-led state legislatures.But when abortion-rights advocates hit enough signatures last month to put a referendum on legalizing abortion on the November ballot, the stakes for Michigan’s 2022 election spiked.“It has changed everything,” said Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who has become a rising star on the left after a speech she gave defending herself from a Republican colleague’s attack went viral.At the core of the ballot referendum is a 1931 law that’s been batted around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack to resign

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced Monday that she will resign by the end of the year, clearing the way for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to name a replacement. The announcement came as a surprise. McCormack is two years into her second term with six years remaining if...
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post

Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it

Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
POLITICS
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

