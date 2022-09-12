Michigan voters were already facing a number of consequential choices this midterm cycle: a gubernatorial election, competitive congressional contests, and control of their Republican-led state legislatures.But when abortion-rights advocates hit enough signatures last month to put a referendum on legalizing abortion on the November ballot, the stakes for Michigan’s 2022 election spiked.“It has changed everything,” said Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who has become a rising star on the left after a speech she gave defending herself from a Republican colleague’s attack went viral.At the core of the ballot referendum is a 1931 law that’s been batted around the...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO