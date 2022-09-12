Read full article on original website
Roxanne Skarritt
3d ago
If Republicans don't cheat, they can't win. They know it, so they make it as difficult as possible for Americans to vote, along with Gerrymandering, and Cry like babies when they lose a race because their efforts didn't pay off.
Reply(9)
34
Just one
4d ago
2hat filth these people are asking law abiding citizens to do, and they wonder why everyone is hating the Republican Party.
Reply(21)
37
S Mason
3d ago
That's because they are the liars and the cheaters. There are the ones creating the narrative and there are the ones doing all the dirty work. They don't know how to play fair.
Reply(2)
13
Related
The latest from the race for Michigan governor
Here’s the latest on the campaign trail in the race for governor of Michigan. Tudor Dixon announced her Building a Safer State strategy earlier this week.
Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
Detroit News
Biden campaigns for Whitmer in Detroit, slams Dixon's position on abortion
Detroit — President Joe Biden attended a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after his visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived onstage at 3:26 p.m. inside the Portside Ballroom of the Huntington Place convention center and gave remarks to a crowd estimated at 150 to 200 people, echoing some themes of his recent political speeches.
WWMTCw
'Republicans for Whitmer' launches less than two months before Michigan's midterm vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of Republicans expressed their support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, joining forces and launching a new collective to help her win re-election. Previous Coverage: Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win. “When you have somebody who has been a state representative, a state senator,...
michiganradio.org
In a year of water quality reckoning, national imperative is impeded
ADRIAN, Mich. – Tom Van Wagner has a vision for what’s possible in Lenawee County for choking off phosphorus discharges from farm fields. A career specialist in soils and forestry health, most of it with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, a unit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Van Wagner has spent 38 years in Lenawee County promoting environmentally sensitive nutrient management and cultivation practices.
Abortion’s on the Michigan Ballot—and Anything Could Happen
Michigan voters were already facing a number of consequential choices this midterm cycle: a gubernatorial election, competitive congressional contests, and control of their Republican-led state legislatures.But when abortion-rights advocates hit enough signatures last month to put a referendum on legalizing abortion on the November ballot, the stakes for Michigan’s 2022 election spiked.“It has changed everything,” said Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who has become a rising star on the left after a speech she gave defending herself from a Republican colleague’s attack went viral.At the core of the ballot referendum is a 1931 law that’s been batted around the...
wdet.org
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack to resign
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced Monday that she will resign by the end of the year, clearing the way for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to name a replacement. The announcement came as a surprise. McCormack is two years into her second term with six years remaining if...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
9&10 News
Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post
Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
nbc25news.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
The Oakland Press
Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it
Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
wsgw.com
Michigan Attorney General’s Office Negotiates Lower Energy Depreciation Rates
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has entered into a settlement with Consumers Energy Company in its gas utility plant depreciation case which was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) last week. Consumers Energy filed a request to change its depreciation rates for its gas utility assets with the...
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
