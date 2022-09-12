Details have been released concerning a vehicle crash on Old Route 119 in Center Township on Wednesday. State Police say that a Porsche Cayman driven by 68-year-old John Leydic of Homer City ran a stop sign from Lucerne Road Extension onto Old Route 119 at 1:00 PM. When he sped up to avoid colliding with another vehicle, Leydic lost control of the car and it went off the west side of the road and crashed into the cement porch steps of a home. No injuries were reported, but Leydic was cited by state police for failing to enter or cross a road safely.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO