TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED IN 12 HOUR TIMEFRAME
First responders in Center Township were busy early this morning with a vehicle crash. The Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police were called out at 1:09 this morning for the reported crash on Fire Academy Road in Center Township. No details are available yet on the crash. That...
PSP RELEASE DETAILS ON TWO CRASHES FROM WEDNESDAY
Details have been released concerning a vehicle crash on Old Route 119 in Center Township on Wednesday. State Police say that a Porsche Cayman driven by 68-year-old John Leydic of Homer City ran a stop sign from Lucerne Road Extension onto Old Route 119 at 1:00 PM. When he sped up to avoid colliding with another vehicle, Leydic lost control of the car and it went off the west side of the road and crashed into the cement porch steps of a home. No injuries were reported, but Leydic was cited by state police for failing to enter or cross a road safely.
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON THURSDAY
Members of the Indiana fire Association were busy on Thursday as they were called out multiple times. The first two calls were for automatic fire alarm activations. One was reported at 10:48 at East Pike Elementary School, which turned out to be a false alarm. The other fire alarm call was for a property on Shelly Drive in White Township at 4:24 PM. Indiana firefighters would be summoned at 7:20 PM for a reported gas leak on Oakland Avenue.
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Early morning power outages in 2 local communities caused by car crash involving pole
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Over 800 houses in Monroeville and Plum started their days with no power after a car crash involving a pole. The accident happened in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway early Friday. Our crew at the scene saw Duquesne Light working repairs. Channel 11 also...
NO ONE INJURED IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP CRASH
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash this morning in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Marion Center and Plumville fire departments at 6:06 this morning along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to a location on Route 210 near McMillen Road. Marion Center fire officials said that they had been cancelled en route but they did learn that the person that was reportedly trapped in their vehicle was able to get out on their own and was not injured.
Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
Police: Woman starts fire at Jefferson County store, wanted to be arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail. Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville […]
Pedestrian hurt after being hit on Route 982 in Derry Township
A woman was flown by medical helicopter Tuesday afternoon to a Pittsburgh hospital after apparently being hit by a vehicle in Derry Township, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The incident happened after 2:30 p.m. on Route 982 near a storage facility and cemetery, just before Industrial Boulevard. Piantine...
Details Emerge of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Union Township
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened near mile marker 75.8, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say...
One rescued from apartment building fire in Hollidaysburg
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rescued from a Hollidaysburg apartment building after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at an apartment building on the 200 block of Walnut Street. Officials at the scene say one person was trapped but they were able to rescue them. Their condition is […]
Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
1 taken to hospital after Route 30 crash in Derry Township
A man was taken to a local hospital following a one-car crash Tuesday morning on Route 30 in Derry Township. The car crashed into and damaged a 70-foot section of guardrail along the westbound lanes of Route 30, about a half mile before the Route 217 intersection, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The wreck was reported shortly before 6 a.m.
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Punxsutawney are investigating a reported incident of trespassing at a residence along Rock Run Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police say an unknown actor(s) entered the property and opened the basement door sometime between...
Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
Punxsy Man Accused of Assaulting Woman Inside Moving Vehicle
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is on the run after authorities say he assaulted a woman while they were traveling in a vehicle in Henderson Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Eric M. Gilbert on September 7 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
Ebensburg Interchange on Route 22 closing for construction
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced. Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 […]
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred over the weekend. Reports say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Church Street around 2:30 Sunday afternoon for a report of a vehicle that was vandalized overnight. Officers say they found the truck open, and the car had tomato sauce poured on it.
