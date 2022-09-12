Read full article on original website
Related
The Truth About Whataburger's No. 1
From wide, pillowy buns to patties stacked to the heavens, the modern-day hamburger is a sight to behold. Yet none of this gluttonous excess would have been remotely possible without Texas-based franchise Whataburger and its flagship offering, the No. 1. Typically listed first on the menu, the No. 1 was the franchise's inaugural item that essentially set the stage for fast food decadence as we know it.
Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out
Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
The Unfortunate Conclusion To The Subway 'Poop Sandwich' Debacle
There are few things more nightmarish than opening your food and finding something that doesn't belong. However, that's exactly what happened recently to a customer at a Subway in Lansing, Michigan, according to a TikTok video. In the past week, the user posted a video claiming her sandwich had feces smeared on its wrapper. Though she thought she smelt something strange in her car, she attributed it to sewage in the parking lot. However when she arrived home, the smell didn't dissipate. "We're not sure if it's dog or if it's human [feces]. The police took a swab of it," she said in the video.
earnthenecklace.com
Maleko McDonnell Leaving KITV: Where Is the Hawaiian Anchor Going?
Hawaii-born Maleko McDonnell graduated from Louis High School and later attended Northwest Missouri State University. After he received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and broadcast journalism, he began his broadcasting career in 1998. McDonnell has been part of the KITV news team since 2016 and gained popularity as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO
Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
WATCH: Pregnant Otter Steals Surfer’s Board, Leads to Hilarious Stand-Off
Earlier this week, a surfer off the coast of California had an unexpected encounter with a sea otter as it amusingly commandeered his surfboard. Bystanders on the shore captured footage of the hilarious stand-off between the otter on top of the surfboard and the surfer treading water in the ocean. Now, the video of the encounter is going viral online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet Merlin, the world’s grumpiest Ragdoll cat with the perfect sister
With the tragic passing of Tadar Sauce, aka Grumpy Cat, there was room for a new feline to be crowned grumpiest of them all. Meet Merlin the Ragdoll cat who has charmed social media with his sour-puss expression. The latest grouch-faced cat to rise to fame thanks to his permanent...
WATCH: Video of Dachshunds Hiking at Banff National Park Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons
Dachshunds are really cute dogs and we could not imagine them walking around a place like Banff National Park in Canada. But you know, that’s exactly what these beautiful beasts would do. Their owner decided to take a video that went viral of them. Dachshunds can be pretty and funny at the same time. Well, when this dog owner decided to bring their dogs along for the fun, it produced something quite interesting. Namely, this very awesome video that people will talk about after seeing it.
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
From Accurately Predicting Death To Cheetahs Meowing, Here Are 11 Cat Facts That Are Bananas To Me
A cat named Unsinkable Sam switched sides during WWII, survived the sinking of three naval ships by clinging to debris in the water, and then retired after the third because, well, I wouldn't want to get on a ship after that either. 1. When cats walk, their back paws go...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
Singing Vegan TikTok Chef Gabrielle Reyes Mixes Beats With Beets - Exclusive Interview
This interview contains discussion of eating disorders. Gabrielle Reyes has the kind of career that's only imaginable in the age of the internet. She's probably most famous for her TikTok page, One Great Vegan, where she turns colorful, vibrant vegan recipes into little music videos complete with danceable beats and groovy, soul-inflected vocals that she writes and sings herself. She often collaborates with her husband, Ace Anderson, a rapper, comedian, and photographer with his own impressive TikTok presence. In addition to the cooking videos, the two have also made an album together, so you know Reyes is just as serious about music as she is about cooking.
Was There Really A Photo Of The Queen On A McDonald's Kiosk?
Last week's passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, sparked an avalanche of well wishes and remembrance for the long-reigning monarch. With the second longest reign in history, Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for over 70 of her 96 years, per NPR. The only British monarch many people alive have seen, her passing was met with many tributes from well-wishers, including "The Great British Bake Off" stars. Paul Hollywood left a touching tribute, and Noel Fielding shared a personal portrait of the queen he created on his Instagram.
U.K.・
Genetically-modified purple tomatoes might be coming to a US grocery store near you
The USDA recently signed off a review that will allow people in the U.S. to purchase seeds and grow genetically modified purple tomatoes.
The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of
Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
Despite Angry Notes From Neighbors, People Are Ditching Grass Lawns For Sustainable Substitutes, And It's The Absolute Best
In case you missed it, 36.96% of the United States is currently in a drought. Giving up our grass lawns is a great thing we can do to help.
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Digital Trends
This massive French door air fryer is insanely cheap today
For prep and cooking meals continues to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find today is taking place at Walmart, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart French door air fryer and oven for just $69. That’s a massive savings of $130, as the large air fryer typically costs $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1