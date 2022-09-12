ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koe Wetzel Burns Up The Memory Of A Former Flame, And A Check For Her, In New Music Video For “Money Spent”

Hell Paso is HERE. Koe Wetzel’s fifth studio album is out everywhere as of today, and if you haven’t already, you’re gonna want stop reading this now and go turn it up. In addition to dropping the record, he released a music video for a new tune on the 13-song tracklist called “Money Spent.” In my very humble opinion, Koe puts out some of the best music videos in the business, and they’re always very well done and have a […] The post Koe Wetzel Burns Up The Memory Of A Former Flame, And A Check For Her, In New Music Video For “Money Spent” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension

The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
Dennis Quaid Cast in Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Dennis Quaid is the latest addition to the cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the six-episode series. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Quaid’s past TV credits include the shows “Merry Happy Whatever,” “Goliath,” “The Art of More,” and “Vegas.” He is best known for his many films roles,...
