New York City, NY

Eater

Where to Eat Kosher in NYC

The rules followed by observant Jews when it comes to selecting a meal are a little more complex than one might imagine, beginning with the animals that are permitted (pigs and shellfish are not), the humane method by which they are slaughtered, how foods must be prepared, and those ingredients that may not be eaten at the same meal. Dairy and meat are prohibited together so a pastrami sandwich can be kosher, but a Reuben sandwich, which incorporates cheese, cannot. Certain parts of animals, including some organs, are also not permitted. On top of that, just because a restaurant follows these guidelines doesn’t necessarily mean it has a kosher certification — the standard that many observant Jews hold to when dining out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Eater

Daniel Boulud’s Secret Sushi Den Below Grand Central Is Now Open

Daniel Boulud and sushi master chef George Ruan, formerly of Masa, have teamed up to open Jōji, below 1 Vanderbilt, in an alcove of Grand Central Terminal. The 18-seat omakase restaurant includes a ten-seat counter and an eight-seat private room, with courses that showcase seasonal ingredients along with sake and wine pairings; the tasting starts at $375 per person. Ruan describes the food as weaving “tradition” with “the unexpected,” in a statement ahead of the opening. Boulud, who operates Le Pavilion on the second floor, assists with service and management.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom

The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
SECAUCUS, NJ
thedigestonline.com

This Steakhouse Delivers One of NJ’s Most Classic Experiences

For years now, I’ve been berated by friends and colleagues for my neglect of the acclaimed Italian steakhouse, Sofia in Englewood, NJ. Insistent on silencing my critics, I made a reservation at the chic, bustling spot nestled in the Bergen County downtown. To get straight to the meat and...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC

A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

New York Woman Gets Prison Term for Altercation Aboard Plane

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron

Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...

