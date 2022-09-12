The rules followed by observant Jews when it comes to selecting a meal are a little more complex than one might imagine, beginning with the animals that are permitted (pigs and shellfish are not), the humane method by which they are slaughtered, how foods must be prepared, and those ingredients that may not be eaten at the same meal. Dairy and meat are prohibited together so a pastrami sandwich can be kosher, but a Reuben sandwich, which incorporates cheese, cannot. Certain parts of animals, including some organs, are also not permitted. On top of that, just because a restaurant follows these guidelines doesn’t necessarily mean it has a kosher certification — the standard that many observant Jews hold to when dining out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO