Where to Eat Kosher in NYC
The rules followed by observant Jews when it comes to selecting a meal are a little more complex than one might imagine, beginning with the animals that are permitted (pigs and shellfish are not), the humane method by which they are slaughtered, how foods must be prepared, and those ingredients that may not be eaten at the same meal. Dairy and meat are prohibited together so a pastrami sandwich can be kosher, but a Reuben sandwich, which incorporates cheese, cannot. Certain parts of animals, including some organs, are also not permitted. On top of that, just because a restaurant follows these guidelines doesn’t necessarily mean it has a kosher certification — the standard that many observant Jews hold to when dining out.
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
Eater
Daniel Boulud’s Secret Sushi Den Below Grand Central Is Now Open
Daniel Boulud and sushi master chef George Ruan, formerly of Masa, have teamed up to open Jōji, below 1 Vanderbilt, in an alcove of Grand Central Terminal. The 18-seat omakase restaurant includes a ten-seat counter and an eight-seat private room, with courses that showcase seasonal ingredients along with sake and wine pairings; the tasting starts at $375 per person. Ruan describes the food as weaving “tradition” with “the unexpected,” in a statement ahead of the opening. Boulud, who operates Le Pavilion on the second floor, assists with service and management.
Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom
The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour...
Police: Mother drowned three children on Coney Island
Charges are pending against the children's 30-year-old mother.
thedigestonline.com
This Steakhouse Delivers One of NJ’s Most Classic Experiences
For years now, I’ve been berated by friends and colleagues for my neglect of the acclaimed Italian steakhouse, Sofia in Englewood, NJ. Insistent on silencing my critics, I made a reservation at the chic, bustling spot nestled in the Bergen County downtown. To get straight to the meat and...
Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC
A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
New York woman sentenced to 4 months in prison for altercation on plane
New York woman sentenced to 4 months in prison for altercation on plane The altercation happened on a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles which ended up being diverted to Phoenix. (NCD)
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
NYC block hires its own armed security guards to patrol crime-ridden neighborhood
NEW YORK - Residents of a block in Manhattan's Greenwich Village got so fed up with the loitering, drugs, panhandling, and crime that they teamed up to pay for their own private security. They say things have gotten worse since the pandemic started in the city. It's taking place on...
New York Woman Gets Prison Term for Altercation Aboard Plane
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
