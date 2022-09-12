ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

PSPA department head to speak Monday at MSU’s Constitution Day event

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s head of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration will be the featured speaker Monday [Sept. 19] during the university’s annual Constitution Day program. Professor Brian Shoup will discuss “What is a Republic?” at 11 a.m. in Fowlkes Auditorium on the third floor...
MSU, MFA create forest resources student development fund in honor of former dean

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s College of Forest Resources is partnering with the Mississippi Forestry Association to create the George M. Hopper CFR/MFA Student Development Endowment Fund in honor of the retired dean. The Mississippi Forestry Foundation is a nonprofit organization started by the MFA, which aims to promote and...
Campus Climate Survey opens Sept. 20

Join Mississippi State in completing our 2022 Campus Climate Survey aimed at making positive, lasting changes that will help build a more inclusive campus environment. Those who complete the survey are eligible to win $15 Visa gift cards, meal vouchers to any dining facility on campus and MSU gear from Barnes & Noble valued at $100.
FIRE ranks MSU in top 5 nationally for support of student free speech

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A top 5 national ranking for support of free speech on campus places Mississippi State among the most supportive university climates in the U.S. for student expression. Rated No. 4 in the third annual College Free Speech Rankings released Sept. 7 by the Foundation for Individual Rights in...
MSU answering supply chain issues with unique new major

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Since 2020, most consumers across the world have been affected by issues in the global supply chain. From toilet paper shortages to backlogged ports, the pandemic and sociopolitical issues have strained the systems that produce goods, transport them and place them on store shelves. Mississippi State’s new Supply...
MSU offers smoking cessation programs to students, faculty

In 2016, Mississippi State University became a smoke-free campus. Smoking cessation programs are offered to students and employees who wish to stop using tobacco products through the Longest Student Health Center and the Department of Health Promotion and Wellness. We are focusing on positive intervention and peer enforcement to promote our smoke-free campus. While the university does not require faculty, staff and students to quit smoking or using tobacco products, we do expect policy to be followed while on university property. Smoking in any form is prohibited, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes (vaping devices), hookah or any similar device devices.
Career Expo

MSU's Career Expo heads into its second day, with MSU students and alumni invited to meet prospective employers from noon-4 p.m. at The Mill at MSU Conference Center. The event is hosted by the Career Center, and transportation from campus is provided. Click here to read more event details.
