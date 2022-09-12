In 2016, Mississippi State University became a smoke-free campus. Smoking cessation programs are offered to students and employees who wish to stop using tobacco products through the Longest Student Health Center and the Department of Health Promotion and Wellness. We are focusing on positive intervention and peer enforcement to promote our smoke-free campus. While the university does not require faculty, staff and students to quit smoking or using tobacco products, we do expect policy to be followed while on university property. Smoking in any form is prohibited, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes (vaping devices), hookah or any similar device devices.

