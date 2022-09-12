Bison Nearly Runs Motorcycle Over During Frightening Encounter At Yellowstone National Park

Motorcycles and Yellowstone National Park make for an interesting combination.

On the one hand, there probably isn’t a more stunning and scenic place in America to take a bike though. But on the other, the amount of bison in the park makes for the potential of a frightening encounter… one that gets much scarier when you’re not safely inside a car.

Bison are the largest animal to roam our lands and can weigh up to 2,000-pounds… so yeah, not an animal you want to ever have charging you. Especially when your exposed on a motorbike that you love dearly. The bike and yourself is in a pile of danger.

We’ve seen it time and time again. Bison love to charge Yellowstone visitors, whether people on foot who get to close or vehicles just passing through. It’s not a petting zoo folks.

The hard part of this is the things always seem to be jamming up roads, and most of the bison encounters we see come directly from a road.

It can get frustrating waiting for these leisurely creatures to wander out of the way.

The frustration that comes from the wait is when bad decisions are made.

This man riding his bike through Yellowstone came across a bison on the side of the road. He decided it was safe to pass when he got the scare of a lifetime.

The man had a helmet cam on and looked to the bison as he passed it by. The roadside bison starts to charge and the footage nearly makes a person jump off the back.

His friend riding behind captured it at a different view showing the bison nearly deciding to run them over.

Talk about an adrenaline rush you didn’t ask for.

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Throws Her Around Like A Rag Doll

Here we go again…

I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close.

We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON.

It should go without saying, but don’t try and put a bison people. And finally, we saw a woman barely escape a goring when she tripped over her own feet in Yellowstone.

And yet, we now have ANOTHER video of woman getting railroaded by a bison in South Dakota.

According to New York Post, the woman (and her group of motorcyclists) were riding through Custer State Park in South Dakota, when they stopped to get a picture of a the herd.

The women (like an idiot) approached a bison calf and naturally mama bison did what protective parents do when strangers approach their children… she attacked.

The woman narrowly missed a goring as the horn caught the belt loop on her pants… you imagine what happened next.

Yup, mama bison swung her around like a rag doll until her pants came off, and she wound up laying on the side of the road, pantsless and unconscious.

She was airlifted to a local hospital with a concussion, however she is expected to recover.

The good news though? They recovered her pants from the bison…

Bison do not like bikers though.