ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prominent Republicans join coalition to support Whitmer for reelection

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4yeg_0hs2nW9400
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

More than 150 Michigan Republicans banded together to launch a group supporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection bid, her campaign announced Monday.

The group includes business leaders, former state lawmakers, an ex-congressman, and top staff from the Republican administrations of Gov. John Engler and Rick Snyder. Jeff Timmer, the former head of the Michigan Republican Party, also signed on.

“We, as Michiganders, know what a great place this state is to live, work, and recreate. We also know we have a bright future,” Bill Parfet, chairman and CEO of Northwood Group, said in a statement. “To reach that future, we all need to work together to revamp education, infrastructure, effective government, job creation, safer communities, vital core cities, and preserving the state’s incredible national resources. We all want the same outcomes.”

The formation of the group comes as the Michigan Republican Party struggles to unify ahead of the November election. With far-right candidates for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, the party has alienated moderate Republicans as it continues to echo former President Donald Trump’s election lies and push an anti-abortion agenda.

Whitmer holds a 13-point lead over Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who opposes abortion without exceptions for rape and incest, according to a recent WDIV/Detroit News poll .

"I'm a moderate Republican from Grand Rapids and I'm supporting Governor Whitmer for re-election this fall because she fights for Michigan's children, families, and communities," voter Judy Frey said. "The governor will fight to defend a woman's right to make her own health care decisions and continue to build on her historic investments in our economy, education, and well-being — that's why I'm voting for Governor Whitmer in November."

The group is led by a leadership council of more than 35 Republicans, including former state Reps. Mickey Knight, Doug Hart, and Mike Pumford, former state Sens. Mel Larsen and Tory Rocca, former U.S. Rep. Joe Shwarz and his chief of staff Marc Speiser, former Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chairman Doug Rothwell, and former Engler chief of staff Sharon Rothwell.

Whitmer has signed more than 900 bipartisan bills into law, with three bipartisan tax cuts.

Whitmer’s campaign said the governor supports issues that are important to all residents, not just Democrats — good-paying jobs, safe communities, thriving small businesses, resilient infrastructure, and high-quality education.

"Governor Whitmer has proven herself as a strong leader who is fighting to make Michigan a better place for everyone — regardless of your party affiliation," Schwarz said. "During her time as governor, she has focused on growing our economy with major investments, strengthening our skilled workforce, investing in the education of our children, and making government work for us. I know she will continue to advocate on behalf of hardworking Michiganders and that's why I'm proud to support her for re-election this fall."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Engler
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Rick Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Michigan Attorney General#Election State#Northwood Group#Wdiv Detroit News
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
deseret.com

GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
537
Followers
136
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy