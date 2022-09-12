ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar

MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) — UPDATE: Erin Christensen, owner of the raccoon, says her family found the raccoon three months ago, and they had been caring for it ever since. She says her family is torn apart by the loss. ----------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been arrested...
Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider.
Farmtok TikTok creator gains a following in Rolla, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Tim Mickelson’s kids joined TikTok, he decided to also give the platform a go. What he didn’t realize was with just one quick download, he would gain upwards of 10,000 followers. Tim Mickelson and a friend wondered what it would be like to...
