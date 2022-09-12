ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wcbi.com

Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former administrator settles age discrimination with county

A federal age discrimination lawsuit filed by former Lowndes County Administrator Ralph Billingsley has settled. United States District Judge Sharion Aycock dismissed the suit Sept. 9, noting that a settlement had been reached. Billingsley sued the county, as well as District 1 Supervisor Harry Sanders and District 3 Supervisor John...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Grenada man charged with murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
GRENADA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested on rape warrant

A Mississippi man has been arrested on a warrant for rape. On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for...
OKOLONA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
MEMPHIS, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Judge splits Sheriff’s Ranch between county, Palmer Home

A chancery judge’s order issued Monday effectively divides property at the Mississippi Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch between Lowndes County and Palmer Home for Children. The order settles a legal dispute between the two parties that arose last year when the county claimed the foster care nonprofit’s lease on the property was void.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
BOONEVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Fire captains see more raise than expected in FY ‘23 budget

Mayor Keith Gaskin cast the tie-breaking vote Thursday on a last-minute budget change to raise pay for Columbus Fire and Rescue captains by an additional $1 an hour. Firefighters packed the public reception room at City Hall and others spilled into the hallway for the vote, which set the captains’ hourly pay rate at $16.50 instead of the $15.50 the city’s proposed budget included.
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Marie Smith

REFORM, Ala. — Marie Smith, 89, died Sept. 9, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Lavender’s Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Sandhill Cemetery in Gordo, Alabama. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Home of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
GORDO, AL
tippahnews.com

Pair in Booneville charged with Kidnapping

Dallas Blake Fischeal (18) and Terry Lee Dykes (45) of Booneville were both charged with Kidnapping. The Justice Court Judge set bond at $100,000.00 each. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury by Investigator Torie Jumper.
BOONEVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mendes Givens

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Mendes Arnez Givens, 36, died Sept. 2, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Charity Mission Full Gospel Baptist Church, in Crawford, with Bennie Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Turner Hairston Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
FRANKLIN, TN
wtva.com

Arrest made in Amory for mailbox vandalism

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
AMORY, MS

