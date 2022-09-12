Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
Commercial Dispatch
Former administrator settles age discrimination with county
A federal age discrimination lawsuit filed by former Lowndes County Administrator Ralph Billingsley has settled. United States District Judge Sharion Aycock dismissed the suit Sept. 9, noting that a settlement had been reached. Billingsley sued the county, as well as District 1 Supervisor Harry Sanders and District 3 Supervisor John...
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
Man who reportedly threatened to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart appears in court
The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart appeared in federal court on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Cory Patterson, of Tupelo, appeared in federal court on Wednesday. On Sept. 3, Patterson, who worked at the Tupelo Regional Airport, reportedly stole...
Mississippi man arrested on rape warrant
A Mississippi man has been arrested on a warrant for rape. On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for...
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
wcbi.com
Mississippi House of Reps. candidate spoke to Lowndes Co. Republican Women
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the candidates for a special election in the Mississippi House of Representatives lays out his campaign today. David Chism spoke to a gathering of the Lowndes County Republican Women. Chism is running for the District 37 seat left vacant after the death...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
Commercial Dispatch
Judge splits Sheriff’s Ranch between county, Palmer Home
A chancery judge’s order issued Monday effectively divides property at the Mississippi Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch between Lowndes County and Palmer Home for Children. The order settles a legal dispute between the two parties that arose last year when the county claimed the foster care nonprofit’s lease on the property was void.
localmemphis.com
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
wtva.com
Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
Commercial Dispatch
Fire captains see more raise than expected in FY ‘23 budget
Mayor Keith Gaskin cast the tie-breaking vote Thursday on a last-minute budget change to raise pay for Columbus Fire and Rescue captains by an additional $1 an hour. Firefighters packed the public reception room at City Hall and others spilled into the hallway for the vote, which set the captains’ hourly pay rate at $16.50 instead of the $15.50 the city’s proposed budget included.
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Commercial Dispatch
Marie Smith
REFORM, Ala. — Marie Smith, 89, died Sept. 9, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Lavender’s Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Sandhill Cemetery in Gordo, Alabama. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Home of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
tippahnews.com
Pair in Booneville charged with Kidnapping
Dallas Blake Fischeal (18) and Terry Lee Dykes (45) of Booneville were both charged with Kidnapping. The Justice Court Judge set bond at $100,000.00 each. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury by Investigator Torie Jumper.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police officers may have higher salaries following Thursday’s council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the city’s budget. That budget could mean some changes in the police department’s payroll and hiring search. “All police departments would love to have a fully staffed department,” says Interim Chief Doran Johnson. The Columbus Police...
Commercial Dispatch
Mendes Givens
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Mendes Arnez Givens, 36, died Sept. 2, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Charity Mission Full Gospel Baptist Church, in Crawford, with Bennie Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Turner Hairston Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Arrest made in Amory for mailbox vandalism
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
