valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar

MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) — UPDATE: Erin Christensen, owner of the raccoon, says her family found the raccoon three months ago, and they had been caring for it ever since. She says her family is torn apart by the loss. ----------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been arrested...
AG Week

New details released in murder-suicide that left four dead in northeast North Dakota

TOWNER COUNTY — Authorities have released new details on what may have led up to a murder-suicide that left four men dead on a rural northeast North Dakota farmstead late last month. Late Friday afternoon, the Towner County Sheriff’s Office reported there was a “dispute between brothers Robert Bracken...
Bring Me The News

Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider.
MADDOCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Farmtok TikTok creator gains a following in Rolla, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Tim Mickelson’s kids joined TikTok, he decided to also give the platform a go. What he didn’t realize was with just one quick download, he would gain upwards of 10,000 followers. Tim Mickelson and a friend wondered what it would be like to...
ROLLA, ND
People

Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased

Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...
LEEDS, ND

