Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) — UPDATE: Erin Christensen, owner of the raccoon, says her family found the raccoon three months ago, and they had been caring for it ever since. She says her family is torn apart by the loss. ----------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been arrested...
AG Week
New details released in murder-suicide that left four dead in northeast North Dakota
TOWNER COUNTY — Authorities have released new details on what may have led up to a murder-suicide that left four men dead on a rural northeast North Dakota farmstead late last month. Late Friday afternoon, the Towner County Sheriff’s Office reported there was a “dispute between brothers Robert Bracken...
Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar
Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider.
Cause of triple murder suicide revealed
Robert had one fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was in possession of the firearm that was recovered at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Farmtok TikTok creator gains a following in Rolla, North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Tim Mickelson’s kids joined TikTok, he decided to also give the platform a go. What he didn’t realize was with just one quick download, he would gain upwards of 10,000 followers. Tim Mickelson and a friend wondered what it would be like to...
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased
Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...
Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
Comments / 0