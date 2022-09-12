Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...

LEEDS, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO