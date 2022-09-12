ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Vermont State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Society
State
Montana State
City
Columbus, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Register Citizen

CT HorrorFest this weekend: What you need to know before you go

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Spooky season is kicking off in Connecticut this weekend with the CT HorrorFest this weekend. The two-day convention. which begins on Friday, spotlights the horror film genre with celebrity guests, panels and vendors. Horror fans will have the opportunity...
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy