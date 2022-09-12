Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
Register Citizen
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Register Citizen
Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police trooper consoles veteran contemplating suicide in bodycam footage
TOLLAND — In what Connecticut State Police described as a "moving moment," a trooper provided support to a man contemplating suicide, according to bodycam footage of the encounter the agency shared on Facebook. Kyle Kaelberer was conducting traffic enforcement on I-84 on Sunday night when he witnessed a car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
'Serious lack of preparation': CT official demands answers over M&T Bank-People's conversion
The office of the state's attorney general is looking into concerns related to the conversion of People's United bank accounts to M&T Bank, labeling the preparatory work as a "serious lack of preparation" that left Connecticut customers in the lurch in paying bills on time through automated debit accounts. Attorney...
Register Citizen
CT HorrorFest this weekend: What you need to know before you go
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Spooky season is kicking off in Connecticut this weekend with the CT HorrorFest this weekend. The two-day convention. which begins on Friday, spotlights the horror film genre with celebrity guests, panels and vendors. Horror fans will have the opportunity...
Comments / 0