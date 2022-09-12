ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LatAm’s Gen-t is working to enrich biotech with Brazilian genomic data

For Lygia da Veiga Pereira, founder of the company, she said it’s more than just building a company, it’s about advancing science and medical technology. “The field keeps saying that we need diversity, but most of the diversity in the world is in countries with [the] least developed health systems,” said Pereira in an interview with TechCrunch. “Lack of diversity became sort of the mantra for the field, and I saw an opportunity, because if Brazil had anything to contribute, it would be with our diversity.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform

Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
BUSINESS
Kav spools up a 3D printing factory for bike helmets in Silicon Valley

“Consumers like the thought of domestically produced goods, but the premium associated with paying a living wage, operating in a carbon-responsible way and U.S. regulations act as a deterrent. The recent supply chain snarls have companies scrambling to secure raw materials and inventory at great expense, undoing decades of just-in-time manufacturing and sparking global inflation. They are forced to make difficult decisions compromising on speed, quality and costs,” said Whitman Kwok, founder and CEO of Kav, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Kav set out to build the world’s most advanced helmets, and in the process create a beacon of how manufacturing can excel, not despite labor, environmental and regulatory considerations, but because of them.”
BICYCLES
MVP Match, a tech-talent marketplace, raises $5M from Stage 2 Capital

The Germany-based startup plans to use the funding to build new hubs in Africa and Europe, grow its team, and relaunch its proprietary platform to make “finding and working with tech talent easier than ever before.”. The plan to grow its reach follows the launch of a new hub...
BUSINESS
Why this consumer investor is switching VC firms after making partner last year

In a world where some of venture’s best talent is starting new funds, Salamanca’s job change is an example of how prominent investors may be finding more benefit in joining firms at a partnership level. And it’s also a look at how investors may be rethinking their employment as the market changes and “the generalist VC” perspective isn’t as enticing.
BUSINESS
Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance stake majority of ETH. Does that matter?

The upgrade to the blockchain has raised concerns in the crypto community that Ethereum could become less decentralized — more centralized — by moving to PoS from PoW, the latter of which powers the Bitcoin blockchain, for example. Concerns regarding an increase in centralization due to PoS on...
MARKETS
NeoCarbon wants industrial cooling towers to join the climate fight

The €1.25M pre-seed round, which was co-led by PropTech1 and Speedinvest, will be used for the next phase of development as NeoCarbon works on turning its current, lab-based proof of concept into a pilot prototype in a commercial facility — hopefully early next year. So it’ll be using the pre-seed funds for that, including expanding its engineering team to get an MVP in shape for a first pilot in the coming months.
ENVIRONMENT
Where’s the center of the startup world? Depends on which VC you ask

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa on backup, to talk through the biggest headlines. We started with a look at the Figma-Adobe...
MARKETS
Denim, a fintech platform for freight brokers, raises $126M in equity and debt

Krishnamoorthy and Denim’s other co-founder, Shawn Vo, had been friends for 16 years before they launched the company. Vo was in the credit risk department at Barclays and a full-stack developer at Fintria, a fintech company, while Krishnamoorthy was an associate at several law firms, including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
INDUSTRY
NebulaGraph reaps from China’s growing appetite for graph databases

NebulaGraph is one of China’s fastest-growing startups offering graph databases with open source and enterprise subscription options. Two years after we covered its $8 million funding round, the company announced this week that it has closed a Series A round led by Jeneration Capital. The company did not specify how much it has raised, only saying it’s in the “low tens of millions” of dollars.
MARKETS
What has KOBO360 been up to in the last 2 years?

For the online logistics space, it’s not difficult to see why investors were quite curious about the market. In Africa, more than $180 billion is spent annually on haulage, and logistics account for more than 70% of a product’s price, according to reports. For comparison, it’s 6% in the U.S. Logistics operators in Africa suffer from various problems, from inconsistent pricing, which stems from a fragmented supply-and-demand market, to paper documentation and little or no access to financing.
INDUSTRY
Adobe makes $20B bet on a collaborative future with Figma acquisition

Why go so far outside of its pricing comfort zone and pay twice as much as Figma’s most recent private valuation? The easy answer is that it’s about taking a potential rival off the market. Yes, Adobe XD is a similar product, but there could be more to this deal than simply playing defense.
ECONOMY
Meltem Demirors on why society isn’t ready for a crypto-driven revolution yet

The rest is history, as Demirors told us on this Tuesday’s episode of Chain Reaction. But even though Demirors first got into this field because of Bitcoin, and still “loves” the cryptocurrency, she’s over the infighting in the crypto community, a tension that is particularly heated between Bitcoin proponents, known as “Bitcoin maxis,” and staunch supporters of other blockchains. You can listen to the full interview with Demirors below.
MARKETS
Indian fintech CRED to invest in lending partner LiquiLoans

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup’s investment in Mumbai-headquartered LiquiLoans increases the lender’s valuation to close to $200 million, the firms said in a statement. CRED partnered with LiquiLoans last year to launch CRED Mint, a service that allows CRED customers to lend to one another at an interest rate of...
BUSINESS
TikTok just launched a BeReal clone called TikTok Now

“TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera,” the company’s blog reads. “You’ll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you’re up to.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

