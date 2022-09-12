After the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences with reproductive care and abortions. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Republican senator Lindsey Graham is planning on introducing a national abortion ban to Congress, a move that would be a drastic blow for women’s health across the country. Adding to the conversation is Chrissy Teigen, who revealed yesterday that her pregnancy loss of Baby Jack in 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion. Teigen is currently pregnant with her fourth baby with husband John Legend. “Two years ago, when...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 MINUTES AGO