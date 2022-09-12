ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Allegheny Co.

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WD34_0hs2n8I700

Elizabeth resident cross-examines Dr. Christopher Long, a witness for Olympus Energy ( Pittsburgh City Paper photo ).

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair.

The applicant, Canonsburg, Washington County-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off Route 51 in Elizabeth, a suburban Pittsburgh township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.

Critics of the plan argue well emissions are harmful, and the proposed site is too close to Elizabeth Forward High School. The well pad’s proposed location is approximately 1,700 feet away from the school.

Project Manager Ryan Daily reviewed Olympus’ plans for the well pad and the interconnect, which would allow them to tap into the existing natural gas pipeline nearby, noting that the well’s planned location is further away from “protected structures” than state law requires.

Conditional use permit hearings in Pennsylvania follow a format similar to court proceedings. The applicant has an opportunity to call witnesses to present their side, and those deemed to be directly impacted by the proposal, called “parties,” have a chance to cross-examine all witnesses.

Last week, 11 individuals were granted “party status,” based on the proximity of their homes to the proposed site of the well pad. The board of commissioners or town council presides over the hearing and must remain impartial until they decide the fate of the permit application.

The applicant must show that its plans satisfy all the relevant requirements in the zoning ordinance. If they can do that, they’re entitled to an approved permit unless one or more parties can prove that the proposed use would be injurious to public health, safety, and welfare.

Olympus’ second witness was Christopher Long, a board-certified toxicologist specializing in exposure assessment and indoor/outdoor air pollution. Long presented a study that his employer, Gradient, undertook for a fossil fuel company that he said showed that emissions from the unconventional gas well in question did not exceed “health-based benchmarks.”

Long also presented a review paper he worked on at Gradient that he said showed there was no meaningful difference in air pollution between areas with lots of natural gas drilling and areas with none.

Community members who cross-examined Long repeatedly suggested his testimony wasn’t relevant since the wells his study considered were not owned by Olympus, the company applying to build in Elizabeth. One person with party status claimed that on past occasions that parties have been able to cross-examine Olympus’ experts, questioners were not allowed to raise concerns that were not specific to the proposed site.

Parties also questioned the impartiality of Long’s work, given that some of Gradient’s clients are fossil fuel companies.

Long insisted on the credibility of his analysis, often mentioning that the study in question had been published by a peer-reviewed journal.

Olympus has faced community opposition to its conditional use permit applications in other communities in the region, including West Deer , which last year voted to deny Olympus’ application for a well, and Rostraver in Westmoreland County, which held a seven-session hearing earlier this year on an Olympus permit.

The Elizabeth hearing will resume on Thu., Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Municipal Building ( 522 Rock Run Rd., Elizabeth ).

Jordana Rosenfeld is a reporter for Pittsburgh City Paper, where this story first appeared .

The post Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Allegheny Co. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA

Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Rostraver Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Washington, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home

Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County

About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#High School#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Allegheny Co#Olympus Energy
CBS Pittsburgh

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police at odds with progressive district judges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, police and district justices have worked in tandem, but more recently they've been at war. A group of progressive district justices is making waves and the police are crying foul.The progressive district justices champion criminal justice reform, taking aim at things like cash bail and incarceration before conviction. They ran on platforms of making the system fairer to poor people but police say they're actually putting the public at risk by not signing warrants, dropping charges and letting dangerous criminals back on the street, never to be seen again. The most notable of the group is...
BETHEL PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Accepts a Teacher and Assistant Principal’s Resignation

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met Wednesday night and accepted the resignation of the high school Business Education teacher Steven Toppetta effective October 31, 2022 or until a replacement is named. Assistant Elementary Principal Mike Malec’s resignation is effective October 31, 2022 or until a replacement is found as well.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy