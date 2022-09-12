Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Fall Into Fun At Rocktoberfest High Atop Lookout Mountain At Rock City Gardens
The award-winning Rocktoberfest returns to Lookout Mountain Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at Rock City Gardens! The 16th annual German-themed harvest festival offers delicious new German food and a variety of themed entertainment from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Rock City celebrates the German...
chattanoogapulse.com
Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park Returns To Greenway Farms This October
“The play’s the thing” this fall as Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park returns to Greenway Farms in Hixson, for Hamlet in October. Shakespeare’s classic ghost story will have performances on Friday and Saturday evenings October 7 and 8, 14 and 15, and 28 & 29. Admission is FREE, reservations are recommended. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets -- seating is not provided.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade
Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
chattanoogapulse.com
Bacon & Barrel Festival Comes To The First Horizon Pavilion On Thursday, October 13th
Get "hog wild" at the Bacon & Barrel Festival on Thursday, October 13th from 6pm to 9 pm at the First Horizon Pavilion and celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food and distilled spirits. The event will bring together fifteen of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and a vast array of...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Present "V8's In The Village" And Great Race Ride-Along
This year’s wide range of family-friendly activities at the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 in Tennessee’s Scenic City will include a celebration of American "V8’s in the Village" in West Village. Also added to the festivities will be rides on the streets of downtown...
chattanoogapulse.com
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
chattanoogapulse.com
HES Teams Up With Best Friends Animal Society For Weekend Adopt Event
Humane Educational Society and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet. This weekend, September...
chattanoogapulse.com
Basecamp Finale To Feature Local Artists, Nonprofit Speakers And More At Waterhouse Pavilion
The last Basecamp of 2022 takes place this Wednesday, and the free community event will feature yoga and local artists in addition to coworking, coffee, lunch and happy hour networking. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Plaza/Waterhouse Pavilion, attendees can hear from speakers and also engage with local...
chattanoogapulse.com
Lookout Comedy Festival Returns To Chattanooga October 19-22
FESTIVAL PASS - $50 - gets your entry into ALL festival shows. EARLY BIRD PASSES - $40 - (limited to the first 20 sold) - use code: LAFFS. Pax Breu Ruim - Kick-off Open Mic - FREE (donations welcome!) - eventbrite.com. Wednesday 10.19. Comedy Catch - Stand-up Showcase - $15...
wutc.org
Fall Festivals - And How To Find Them - All Around Us
Here in the Chattanooga area, the fall yields a harvest of festivals - often many festivals in many directions at once. Lisa Denton is the features editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and she compiles the paper’s Fall Festival Guide.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
WTVCFOX
How it started, how it's going: CFD shares adorable photos of future & current firefighter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a rare thing to capture a moment on film showing a child staring down their future career. Fortunately the Chattanooga Fire Department has a new firefighter whose mother snapped the right shots at the right time. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) shared some adorable photos...
WTVCFOX
'Party zones' popping up in Hamilton County thanks to vacation rentals, commissioner says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Hamilton County Commissioner says he has concerns with short term vacation rentals. At Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Gene-O Shipley says he has heard concerns from people who live near homes that are rented through companies like Airbnb. He says...
chattanoogapulse.com
TVFCU Announces Five Finalists In $100,000 Idea Leap Grant Competition
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has announced the five finalists in the Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant contest. These entrepreneurs will participate in a pitch competition as they strive to win one of five grants to support and expand their small business – grand prize: $50,000, first place: $20,000, and three runners-up: $10,000.
WTVCFOX
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Ballet Partners With UTC To Co-Present Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga Ballet are engaged in a co-sponsorship to make a major cultural event possible for the region October 5-7, featuring Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet and Chattanooga Ballet’s professional company, in a production at UTC’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Featuring different...
WTVCFOX
Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
wvlt.tv
Dinner Bell Restaurant shuts its doors after 47 years
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the end of an era for an East Tennessee business. The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Sweetwater closed Monday after 47 years in business. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975. “I was here the first day, and I’m here the last day,” said Marion...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events
The Health Department has announced multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events set for this Saturday, September 17th. On Saturday, the Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary.
