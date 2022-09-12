ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER MARKS 400TH WATCHMAN SURGERY

September 15, 2022 – This month, Broward Health Medical Center celebrated a milestone in treating non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) or A-fib. The Fort Lauderdale hospital marked its 400th WATCHMAN procedure to reduce the risk of stroke and help patients eliminate their use of blood thinners. In 2015, Broward Health...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

The Children's Trust turns 20

On Sept. 10, The Children's Trust celebrated the 20th anniversary of when Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a special taxing district establishing The Trust to fund, advocate for and support children and families in the county. Since then, The Trust has helped children to grow and develop...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Doctors help younger patients deal with early onset Parkinson's

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An estimated 60,000 new cases of Parkinson's disease will be diagnosed this year. It's a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement. Because the majority of people who get Parkinson's are over the age of 60, it's often overlooked in younger...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Professional athletes tee off, raise funds for The Carey Family Foundation

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Carey Family Foundation, founded by former Miami Dolphins lineman Vernon Carey, hosted its 13th annual Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament this month. The event took place at Plantation Preserve Golf Club. Carey was joined by his family, including his son and namesake, Vernon Carey Jr. of...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we've found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you're looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday

A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton's Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek's Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci's Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what's coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers New Multi-Sensory Worship Service

St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs offers a new multi-sensory worship service on Sunday nights at 7 p.m., beginning on September 18. The SCAPE service is a collaboration between the church and Mishkhah, a retreat and worship series created by Kate Eaton in 2010. Founded to "reveal the mystery of Christ by stirring the senses and opening the heart," Mishkhah creates multi-sensory services that integrate music, images, textures, light and movement, and prayer.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff's office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades

There's been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
DANIA BEACH, FL

