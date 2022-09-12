Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER MARKS 400TH WATCHMAN SURGERY
September 15, 2022 – This month, Broward Health Medical Center celebrated a milestone in treating non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) or A-fib. The Fort Lauderdale hospital marked its 400th WATCHMAN procedure to reduce the risk of stroke and help patients eliminate their use of blood thinners. In 2015, Broward Health...
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools.
Click10.com
The Children’s Trust turns 20
On Sept. 10, The Children’s Trust celebrated the 20th anniversary of when Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a special taxing district establishing The Trust to fund, advocate for and support children and families in the county. Since then, The Trust has helped children to grow and develop...
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Doctors help younger patients deal with early onset Parkinson’s
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An estimated 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease will be diagnosed this year. It’s a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement. Because the majority of people who get Parkinson’s are over the age of 60, it’s often overlooked in younger...
Click10.com
Professional athletes tee off, raise funds for The Carey Family Foundation
PLANTATION, Fla. – The Carey Family Foundation, founded by former Miami Dolphins lineman Vernon Carey, hosted its 13th annual Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament this month. The event took place at Plantation Preserve Golf Club. Carey was joined by his family, including his son and namesake, Vernon Carey Jr. of...
bocamag.com
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
SPOTLIGHT: Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More Raises the Steaks for Fast Casual Food
Tasty New York-style hotdogs, meaty Italian subs and wraps, and a dog-centric atmosphere await customers at Coral Springs’ sub shop, Mr. Beefy’s. Under new management, Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More is now operating seven days a week. Coral Springs resident Rob Elbaum and owner of Rob’s Bageland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
Click10.com
Miami Beach commissioner thinks putting bounty on iguanas could curb growing population
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – They’re invasive and destructive, and in the last few years Miami Beach residents say the iguana population has been expanding exponentially. “Something more needs to be done,” said resident Barbara Benis. She said she had to re-build her sea wall after iguanas destroyed it.
Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday
A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
Rising cost of rent, food continue to hamper many Americans
New numbers released Tuesday show that inflation is not easing as economists expected. Gas prices are dropping month to month but still not enough to offset other cost of living increases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Charlie Crist makes campaign visit in South Florida, promises to protect LGBTQ+ community
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist made campaign stops on Wednesday in South Florida. Crist met with Wilton Manors community leaders who don’t want Gov. Ron DeSantis to get reelected. “On day one of my administration, I will sign an executive order to protect...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Click10.com
Mother wants more accountability after girl attacks son on Broward school bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy attacked by a girl on a Broward school bus tells Local 10 News that she wants to see more action taken against the perpetrator, saying the school district’s actions haven’t been sufficient. Tears ran down the face...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton oncologist applauds Cancer Moonshot, expects it to save lives
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Howie Jackson survived leukemia not once, but twice. That experience has taught him something. “Research saves lives,” Jackson said. Jackson said there’s no doubt it saved his. And that’s why he’s so pleased to hear President Joe Biden announce a federal commitment to...
cw34.com
Home health care aide accused of stealing $3,400 by signing patient's name on 7 checks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case is a warning to watch people working in an elderly loved one's home. It started with allegations a vulnerable older man near Boca Raton "was being exploited by the home health aide, who had taken approximately $3,400 from [him] by forging his signature on his checks."
Coral Springs Church Offers New Multi-Sensory Worship Service
St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs offers a new multi-sensory worship service on Sunday nights at 7 p.m., beginning on September 18. The SCAPE service is a collaboration between the church and Mishkhah, a retreat and worship series created by Kate Eaton in 2010. Founded to “reveal the mystery of Christ by stirring the senses and opening the heart,” Mishkhah creates multi-sensory services that integrate music, images, textures, light and movement, and prayer.
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades
There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
Comments / 0