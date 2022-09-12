Read full article on original website
EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for workers across the 27-nation bloc. The vote — with 505 in favor, 92 against and 44 abstentions — came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet.
IMF's Georgieva says central bankers must be 'stubborn' in fighting inflation
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central bankers must be persistent in fighting broad-based inflation, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, conceding that many economists were wrong when they predicted last year that inflation would ease.
Top of ECB rates cycle an open question, ECB's Herodotou says
NICOSIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has expedited its exit from ultra easy monetary policy to bring inflation back to target but it remains open how high interest rates will go, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Wednesday.
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU's solidarity with Kyiv would be "unshakeable."
IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need.
TechCrunch
Europe wants to shape the future of virtual worlds with rules and taxes
There may be a second metaverse certainty too, if the Commission gets its way: Network infrastructure taxes. The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said today it believes some of the profits made in an increasingly immersive software realm should flow to providers of the network backbone required to host these virtual spaces — a suggestion that’s sure to trigger a fresh round of net neutrality pearl-clutching.
US News and World Report
EU Proposes Windfall Levies on Energy Firms to Ease Price Pain
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive plans to raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) to shield consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits. The European Commission published the proposals on Wednesday as the 27-member...
BBC
Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU
Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
BBC
William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies
While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
