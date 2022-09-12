ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Associated Press

EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for workers across the 27-nation bloc. The vote — with 505 in favor, 92 against and 44 abstentions — came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet.
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
TechCrunch

Europe wants to shape the future of virtual worlds with rules and taxes

There may be a second metaverse certainty too, if the Commission gets its way: Network infrastructure taxes. The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said today it believes some of the profits made in an increasingly immersive software realm should flow to providers of the network backbone required to host these virtual spaces — a suggestion that’s sure to trigger a fresh round of net neutrality pearl-clutching.
US News and World Report

EU Proposes Windfall Levies on Energy Firms to Ease Price Pain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive plans to raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) to shield consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits. The European Commission published the proposals on Wednesday as the 27-member...
BBC

Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU

Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
BBC

William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies

While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
