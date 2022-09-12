ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson's sister writes tribute to their dad who died on 9/11 and it's heartbreaking

Pete Davidson ’s younger sister Casey shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram about their late father, who was a firefighter killed in the September 11 attacks .

“This year, more than ever, I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you, and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl,” the 25-year-old captioned her post.

Casey was only three years old while her comedian brother was seven when their father, Scott Davidson, died while on duty responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers .

Scott Davidson, who was 33 years old, and five other firefighters from Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights ran across the Brooklyn Bridge to the burning skyscrapers.

The six firefighters were last spotted running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel to save the terrified guests.

The hotel was ultimately demolished when the towers collapsed.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation said that the Staten Island dad’s lifetime dream was to be a firefighter.

And an obituary on the foundation’s website said that he “gave of himself to his community in many ways.”

Pete and Casey Davidson were also the most important things to him.

“He was very proud of them‚ and he was happiest while coaching them‚, having a catch, or watching a dance recital. He coached his son Peter in football and baseball‚and his daughter Casey was certainly a ‘Daddy’s Girl.’ He loved his children above all things,” the obituary reads.

Last month, Casey graduated from Pace University and Lennox Hill Hospital’s physician assistant program.

Pete — who became the youngest cast member on Saturday Night Live — is not on social media and has often honoured his father’s memory.

The 28-year-old, known for his several tattoos, got his dad’s FDNY badge as his first ink.

Elsewhere, Pete Davidson and fellow comedian Jon Stewart hosted a comedy benefit at Madison Square Garden last year to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Proceeds from the show also went to numerous 9/11 charities.

