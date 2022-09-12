Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
Golf Digest
There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
How much is Oregon paying BYU to visit Autzen Stadium? Will Ducks return the game in Provo?
BYU is receiving $1.1 million to play at Autzen Stadium against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday; here are the reasons why.
Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip
2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas. Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make...
5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits
Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
Oregon's injury status vs BYU and its prep for the Cougars
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on some players dealing with rehab ahead of BYU, plus his thoughts on Oregon's preparation for the Cougars.
Texas A&M will make QB change, Max Johnson to start
The story of the Texas A&M’s season so far has the been lackluster performance of redshirt-sophomore quarterback, Haynes King. The Aggies suffered a stunning loss to Appalachian State in week two, in which King was 13-for-20 for only 97 yards and no touchdowns. It appears now that Jimbo Fisher...
deseret.com
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
South Carolina state lawmakers are arguing over University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel a scheduled two-game series with Brigham Young University women’s basketball team. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which includes over a dozen state lawmakers, sent a letter to Staley...
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
2023 offensive lineman Ethan Thomason commits to BYU
Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain offensive lineman Ethan Thomason has committed to BYU, he announced early Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-8, 301-pounder chose the Cougars over finalists Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Utah. He took official visits to the Cardinal, Cougars and Utes in consecutive weeks in June. Thomason is the...
thecomeback.com
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery responds to controversial video
Following another embarrassing offensive performance from the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Saturday, somebody tricked Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery into making a video subtly disparaging current Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that has since gone viral. McCaffery is featured on the popular website Cameo, where fans can...
No. 12 BYU visits No. 25 Oregon for Top 25 clash
No. 12 BYU (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX). Line: Oregon by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Tied at 3-3. BYU won the last meeting 38-8 in the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU for first time since 1990
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 12 Brigham Young (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1), Saturday. The Ducks play their second ranked opponent of the season when the Cougars make their first trip to Autzen Stadium since 1990. Oregon has won 29 straight nonconference home games, the second=longest active streak in FBS, including seven against ranked teams. QB Bo Nix had five touchdown passes against Eastern Washington last week after throwing two interceptions in the opener vs. Georgia. BYU won all five games against Pac-12 teams last season, including two against ranked teams. Jaren Hall is 7-1 as a starting QB against ranked teams. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
thecomeback.com
Chris Fowler names his most memorable college football game
Legendary college football broadcaster Chris Fowler has had a front-row seat to some of the sport’s most iconic moments. So when he names his top college football game of all time, we should listen. Fowler, currently working with ESPN, stopped by the Ryen Russillo Podcast and named Purdue‘s upset...
Golf Digest
An unusual finish awaits at the U.S. Mid-Amateur after early week rain wreaks havoc on the schedule
A U.S. Mid-Amateur champion was supposed to emerge from the gloaming at Wisconsin’s Erin Hills Golf Club on Thursday. But Mother Nature had other ideas. Torrential rain on Sunday—upwards of five inches to be precise—washed out the second round of stroke-play qualifying, and more delays on Monday meant the task of winnowing down the original 264-man field to 64 match-play contestants wasn’t finished until Tuesday morning. The two-day holdup resulted in officials hustling to finish the quarterfinals on Thursday evening rather than crown a champion.
GOLF・
