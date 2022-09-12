ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

WNAW 94.7

This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero

The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin' and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

A Work In Progress For Parking Fees In North Adams, Good Or Bad?

This past Tuesday the city council of North Adams approved a new events parking fee of $40 for the St. Anthony Municipal and Center Street parking lots. The ordinance was recommended by the Public Safety Committee to be implemented for events of 2,000 or more attendees at noncity events. I...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?

Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
WNAW 94.7

LOOK: The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like Set of a TV Show

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
LENOX, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Kidnapping & Drug Charges Go Down Over The Border From The Berkshires

It was a busy couple of days for the Bennington police department. Police Department arrested Maurice Edwards of Springfield, MA, and Jacquelyn Valdez of Northhampton, MAare both looking at multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful trespass-occupied dwelling, trafficking of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine. Bennington Police received a report late Monday...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?

Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving

Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
ALBANY, NY
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Get Ready To Rumble!

Hey just because summer is officially ending, doesn't mean we can't enjoy fun festivities still! Every year when the leaves change color and start following, people from all over gather around the Town of Adams for a 2-day event well known as "RambleFest." That's right you might have already seen the billboard while driving down the main roads around the Berkshires.
ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
