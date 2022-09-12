Read full article on original website
Related
The First Jet Airplane Engine In The U.S. Was Built In This Massachusetts City
If you're older like me, your primary social media platform, may I presume, is Facebook. What's been grabbing my attention lately are those Facebook Reels, just another version of short videos that everyone loves. Like anything else on the internet, Reels will continue to serve up videos that you continually...
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
Mass. Police Departments, Including Some In The Berkshires, Receive Major Funding
I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!
Due To A Sewage Spill, The Public Is Being Warned To Avoid The Housatonic River
First off, I apologize to my friends and neighbors here in Berkshire County. I meant to spread the word on this yesterday, but the day, as it often does, got ahead of me. Victoria, a co-worker of mine, even brought the voicemail from the Department of Public Services and Utilities to my attention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero
The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
WNAW 94.7
A Work In Progress For Parking Fees In North Adams, Good Or Bad?
This past Tuesday the city council of North Adams approved a new events parking fee of $40 for the St. Anthony Municipal and Center Street parking lots. The ordinance was recommended by the Public Safety Committee to be implemented for events of 2,000 or more attendees at noncity events. I...
Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Are Cheapest Since Last Winter
The average gas price in the state of Massachusetts is the cheapest it's been since this past winter. Over the past couple months, gas prices have continued to steadily decline. That average gas price in the Bay State is now under $4. The national average gas price is currently at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
Berkshire County, What Toy Would You Vote In To The Toy Hall Of Fame?
It's that time of year again, and we have the finalists that may be going into The National Toy Hall Of Fame!. Bingo, American bingo is descended from a lottery game first played in Italy around 1530. Breyer Horses, I loved these as a kid! What little girl didn't? In...
LOOK: The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like Set of a TV Show
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA
While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
Kidnapping & Drug Charges Go Down Over The Border From The Berkshires
It was a busy couple of days for the Bennington police department. Police Department arrested Maurice Edwards of Springfield, MA, and Jacquelyn Valdez of Northhampton, MAare both looking at multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful trespass-occupied dwelling, trafficking of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine. Bennington Police received a report late Monday...
New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving
Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
Berkshire County Will Dance to Some Amazing ’70s Music This October
It was the sound that dominated the late '70s. By 1977 disco fever was in full swing thanks in part to the film "Saturday Night Fever" and the soundtrack that accompanied the movie. The Bee Gees were the soundtrack to the classic John Travolta/Karen Lynn Gorney film and now Berkshire County will relive that era on October 8.
MA Residents: Get Ready To Rumble!
Hey just because summer is officially ending, doesn't mean we can't enjoy fun festivities still! Every year when the leaves change color and start following, people from all over gather around the Town of Adams for a 2-day event well known as "RambleFest." That's right you might have already seen the billboard while driving down the main roads around the Berkshires.
Photos and Info On The Crash That Happened On The Hairpin Turn In Clarksburg
The Hairpin turn in Clarksburg/North Adams is good it seems for a couple of wrecks a year, in July there was an accident that involved two motorcycles and now an SUV went down over the embankment early Thursday morning. You have to be very careful when taking that hairpin turn,...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 1