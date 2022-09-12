ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Supima Design Competition Crowns 15th Winner

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVGIF_0hs2lgx200

Taku Yhim, a graduate of Parsons School of Design, The New School, was named the winner of the 15th annual Supima Design Competition .

Yhim and seven other finalists from top design schools nationwide showcased their creativity and design talent with eveningwear capsule collections created entirely with Supima cotton fabrics on Sept. 10 during a live runway presentation at The Gallery at Spring Studios in tandem with New York Fashion Week .

The event was co-hosted by designer Christian Siriano and model and entrepreneur Coco Rocha. The group of young, emerging designers were tasked with creating five looks using five types of Supima fabric–shirting, twill, denim, jersey and velveteen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKfTz_0hs2lgx200
Taku Yhim’s design’s

Supima said it was a difficult decision with so many exceptional designs to consider, but this year’s judges determined that Yhim was to take home a prize of $10,000 along with industry recognition and visibility for the entire group of 2022 finalists.

Collections were carefully evaluated by a panel of judges that included Siriano and Rocha, along with Ann Caruso, Avril Graham, Cipriana Quann, Claire Thomson-Jonville, Edward Barsamian, Fern Mallis, Freya Drohan, Godfrey Deeny, Jeffrey Taylor, Jerome Lamaar, Kelly Augustine, Lisa Lockwood, Luke Meagher, Mickey Boardman, Shibon Kennedy and Tyler McCall. Siriano and Taylor are also both former Design Competition winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcKhK_0hs2lgx200
Coco Rocha, Christian Siriano and Buxton Midyette announce the winner of the 15th Annual Supima Design Competition. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Supima)

Eveningwear designer Bibhu Mohapatra joined for his eighth year as mentor to the finalists, providing insight, support and advice to each contestant. The 2022 finalists included Candice Tianyu of the Academy of Arts University, Chan Kyoo Hwang of Drexel University, Fabian Renteria of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Bryan Barrientos of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Antonia Bruno of Kent State University, Yhim, Hu Jun Yi of Rhode Island School of Design and Michelle Sumin Suh of the School of Art Institute of Chicago.

Supima is known as America’s luxury cotton. Founded in 1954, the Supima brand, short for “Superior Pima,” designates an elite variety of Pima cotton sustainably grown only in the West and the Southwest U.S. It is prized by designers and discerning consumers who value its resilient strength, lasting color and indulgent softness.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Sneaker Theft, $225,000 Insider Heist Just the Tip of the Iceberg

“I did everything I can to protect my store and it still got robbed,” Mizzo Boutique owner Mohamad Fritis told local Philadelphia news affiliate WPVI Thursday after three break-ins and two additional attempts robbed his business of up to $90,000 in merchandise. Fritis said he previously installed security cameras in the store and added security gates to block his window, recently fitting his business with new locks after the thieves had managed to drill their way inside. Meanwhile, police in Connecticut’s Fairfield County are searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers from Stamford’s Plug...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Edges Up in a Mesh Top and Spiked Accessories for Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2023 Show

Janet Jackson had a front row seat to Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show held in New York wearing all black on Sept. 7, arriving with mass fan-fare and plenty of camera flash. The legend sat among an impressive line-up of fashionable faces. Dressed in a mesh top, Janet made her mark, the style allowing for her bra top to peek through. The “Rhythm Nation” singer wore a sleek black blazer jacket which she paired with a lengthy black skirt that fell to the floor. Accessorizing in a maximalist style, the 56-year-old stacked on sharp spiked black bangles, adding a bit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Bibhu Mohapatra
Person
Coco Rocha
hypebeast.com

Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear

On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Carolina Herrera creates a secret garden at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colors of an unkempt garden. "I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection," said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favorite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," as well as an archival floral fabric book.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Competition#New York Fashion Week#Drexel University#Fashion Design#Parsons School Of Design#Spring Studios
WWD

Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show

Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDSergio Hudson RTW Fall 2022No Sesso RTW Spring 2023Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Who’s Stealing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share?

As Bed Bath & Beyond embarks on yet another attempt to turnaround its increasingly struggling business, one of the biggest questions remains how did the home goods retailer get to this point? And more important, will it be able to reverse course and stave off a full-blown bankruptcy collapse?. While...
ECONOMY
wmagazine.com

The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

This Is What’s Getting Kohl’s Energy Right Now

Though Kohl’s seemed to be on the verge of charting a radically new course earlier this year when the retailer was punching dance cards left, right and center, now the Wisconsin company is busy figuring out how to maximize its Sephora-centric strategy, make money off its asset, and get inventory in shape for the holidays and beyond. At the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference Wednesday in Manhattan, chief financial officer Jill Timm pulled back the curtain on the department store retailer’s problems and priorities. Like other industry names burned by bogged-down supply chains, Kohl’s is taking a fresh look at how...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Tommy Returns to NYFW with Warhol-Themed Show and Jeans Popup

After a three-year absence Tommy Hilfiger showed at New York Fashion Week Sunday night with an outdoor show at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive drive-in movie theater that went on despite the rain. Showing its “see now, buy now” Fall 2022 collection, the brand, a division of PVH Corp, went with a “Tommy Factory” theme for the phygital event in a nod to Andy Warhol’s famous artistic NYC headquarters where he welcomed and intertwined fashion, music, art and entertainment. The show’s set was intentionally unfinished and gave in-person and online viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a fashion show featuring hair and...
BROOKLYN, NY
thezoereport.com

Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Redefined Minimalism For Next Year

Over the past year, the one word you likely heard repeated from every corner of the internet is: maximalism. In fashion, this aesthetic is the anthesis to the minimalism movement as it encourages you to embrace your brightest, campiest, and most out-there looks with an unabashed attitude. This was evidenced through chunky baubles and psychedelic prints seen throughout fashion lately, but the tides might be turning back to a time of simplicity for next season. At least, that’s what you would think if you tuned into Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Inc. Collabs With Adobe Substance 3D on Virtual Fabric Collection

Cotton Incorporated and Adobe have collaborated to demonstrate and showcase a new material workflow using Adobe Substance 3D applications, designed to unify digital and physical materials. The two organizations developed a new collection of virtual materials that they say accurately represent manufacturable physical fabrics. Available through the Adobe Substance 3D Assets library and on Cottonworks.com, the collection blends the flexibility and rapid visualization potential of digital materials with the benefits of traditional material sourcing. Leveraging Adobe Substance 3D applications, the workflow to create the collection uses scan and procedural creation and allows design and development teams to innovate with confidence, bridging the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Finds the Perfect Fit with Rising Hollywood Stars

Madewell offers more ways to find “the perfect fit” in its Fall 2022 collection that answers the call for looser fits with a new Slouchy Boyjean and more options in its Perfect Vintage Jean product range.  The denim collection is highlighted in a new campaign called “When the Fit Hits” starring breakout Hollywood stars. Actors Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”), Kiersey Clemons (“Dope” and next year’s “The Flash”) and Lukas Gage (“Euphoria”) wear the brand’s fall denim range—its widest assortment to date—in the campaign.  It also features Charlbi Dean (“Triangle of Sadness”), who passed away suddenly late last month. In a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Europe Launches Fall Campaign

Wrangler Europe’s latest promotional campaign, for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, is the latest installment of the brand’s “For The Ride of Life” series, which espouses living life to the fullest no matter one’s age or circumstances. “Not forcing it. That’s the most important part,” says a voiceover at the end of the campaign’s just released video. The promotion includes a mix of still photographs and short films available for viewing on YouTube starring an assortment of young models shown creating and enjoying music, hanging out in a skatepark, taking a road trip and relishing being in love. It was released this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

Serena Williams's Shin-Lenth Ponytail Wins New York Fashion Week, Period.

Now that she's stepping away from tennis, Williams really ought to consider a career in runway modeling. This New York Fashion Week season has apparently named Serena Williams as its biggest guest of honor. Many fashion houses have welcomed the worldwide tennis champion — Fresh off her last US Open — as a front-row attendee of their runway shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Fleece Redesign: Nike Touts ‘Biggest Apparel Innovation’ Since Dri-Fit

The Nike hoodie is a ubiquitous symbol of the Just Do It attitude for athletes and a gateway into the brand for consumers around the world.  It’s made from fleece, a cheap input commonly made of high-impact polyester or other synthetic fibers. But starting Thursday, the sneaker giant will debut products made under Nike Forward, a new platform that reduces the carbon footprint of first-generation material by an average of 75 percent compared to traditional Nike fleece. Nike Forward material, which is launching as a classic grey sweatshirt available in a hoodie or crew style, joins the Oregon company’s ecosystem of sustainability...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

What Makes Allbirds’ New Plant-Based Leather Sneaker Different

Allbirds is unveiling a new design—and a new direction. The Pacer is a “new take” on the classic court sneaker, Silicon Valley’s favorite footwear brand revealed Tuesday. Available in organic cotton canvas and plant leather, the shoe “kicks off” Allbirds’s expansion into lifestyle silhouettes, signaling a “new and more contemporary style lineup,” said Jad Finck, its vice president of innovation. Plant leather is a material innovation two years in the making. In late 2020, Allbirds invested $2 million in Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), an Illinois-headquartered material science startup whose Mirum platform combines and “cures” a blend of rubber, plant oils and agricultural...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy