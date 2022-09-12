Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Volunteers Keep Laketown Township Looking Great
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) –Volunteers put their hands and backs to work to help out Laketown Township on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as part of the annual United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties Day of Caring. Crews from EV Construction, 86 E. Sixth St., Holland,...
whtc.com
The 13th Annual Civil War Muster Is This Weekend
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Time travel back to 1862 and walk among more than a hundred of Civil War military, cavalry, and civilian re-enactors. Visit acres of camps where the re-enactors live, sleep, cook over campfires, play games, and relax until the Battle of Antietam (Sharpsburg, MD) is fought at 2:00 pm Saturday and Sunday. Antietam was a clash of Union General George McClellan’s Army of the Potomac and Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia.
whtc.com
Holland Hospital to Hold Thursday Afternoon Job Fair
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – Not only is the “help wanted” sign out at Holland Hospital, but the proverbial red carpet will be rolled out tomorrow afternoon for job hopefuls. From 3-6 PM outside of the hospital (602 Michigan Ave.), a tent will be set...
whtc.com
Considering Future of Historic Greenhouses & South Shore Village Before Holland City Council Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – Addressing the past and looking ahead to the future are on the agenda before the Holland City Council tonight. No final word will be handed down during the 6 PM Study Session, but the Tulip City’s governing panel is slated to review the final proposed process for the historic city greenhouses off of State Street, across from Evergreen Commons. There was an open house and a day-long workshop back in February to go over ideas for the buildings, some of which have been on the site for 110 years.
whtc.com
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
whtc.com
Suspect Arraigned in Jenison House Fire Case
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – A 29-year-old Grandville man is free on $50,000 bond following a Wednesday arraignment in Hudsonville District Court. Scott Aaron Hargitt was arrested last Friday after an incident in a subdivision west of the Baldwin Street-Cottonwood Drive shopping complex in which a Melody Lane residence sustained substantial fire damage and a pick up truck was parked in the front yard of that dwelling. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, with state police fire investigators assisting local detectives on the matter.
whtc.com
Water Main Break Leads to Boil Water Advisory for Some Holland BPW Customers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Three water customers of the Holland Board of Public Works will need to go through the inconvenience of boiling their water for a little while. That was because a water main broke on Thursday morning in the area of East 32nd Street...
