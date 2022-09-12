Read full article on original website
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?
It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
Best Pizza in the World? One Western NY Shop Makes Italy-Based List
Here in New York, we act all high and mighty compared to other states across the country like we have the best pizza. Although we may believe that statement to be true, there is definitely one place that has better pizza than us. Italy. People in Italy know their pizza, and it's definitely different than most you find here in the United States.
New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country
It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
Do You Live in One of the Worst Small Towns in New York?
We would like to preface this article with the following statement:. The author of this article is NOT the individual responsible for the data in this post. We are simply relaying information that others may (or may not be interested in.) The data does not reflect the views of the radio station, or the talent on it.
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries
JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
Woman, 25, forcibly touched by man in Penn Station: NYPD
A 25-year-old woman was groped by a man inside the 34th Street-Penn Station subway station on Tuesday, just over two weeks after another woman was groped in the same station by another man.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
REPORT: Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived
Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released. New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is...
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
New York Artist's Film Captures Storm Before the Attacks on 9/11
Monika Bravo caught seven hours of footage from her perch on the North Tower, several hours before the 9/11 attacks.
Can You Legally Get Married Over Zoom in New York?
Hey, I get it. You're super busy, and planning a wedding can be stressful. What if you wanted to tie the knot without all that pesky "fun"? Could you legally get married over Zoom?. The pandemic saw a lot of things get done virtually. Office jobs became remote jobs overnight....
Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet
You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George. Divers discover a collection that's sweet. Check out this trove of treasures untold. And all of the wonders Lake George can hold. Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered...
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment […]
