New York City, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?

It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
DRINKS
96.1 The Eagle

New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country

It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

Do You Live in One of the Worst Small Towns in New York?

We would like to preface this article with the following statement:. The author of this article is NOT the individual responsible for the data in this post. We are simply relaying information that others may (or may not be interested in.) The data does not reflect the views of the radio station, or the talent on it.
POLITICS
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

