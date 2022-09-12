ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Big Frog 104

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World Ranked! 2 from New York!

You are either a roller coaster person or you are not. I consider myself to be one that would wait in a line for that 90 seconds or so of stomach dropping thrills. It's less than 2 minutes, what could go wrong? If you are like me we are fortunate to live in New York State as we have some of the best coasters in the world!
How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?

It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City

Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours

Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know

A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
