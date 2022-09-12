Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York
You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again. Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World Ranked! 2 from New York!
You are either a roller coaster person or you are not. I consider myself to be one that would wait in a line for that 90 seconds or so of stomach dropping thrills. It's less than 2 minutes, what could go wrong? If you are like me we are fortunate to live in New York State as we have some of the best coasters in the world!
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?
It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NYC is in store for a ‘cold and snowy’ winter, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get your winter coats ready. It will be a cold winter season in New York City, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Weather Forecast. The Almanac explained this season will be “A Tale of Two Winters” because the weather this winter will...
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries
JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science News
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
REPORT: Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived
Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released. New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1