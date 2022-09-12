Read full article on original website
nhonews.com
Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is mourning the loss of a beloved employee, who died Sept. 4 while hiking in the Grand Canyon. Delphine Martinez, 59, died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Sept. 6. Park officials said Martinez died Sunday along the Thunder...
AZFamily
2 deaths, 81 new cases of COVID-19 within Navajo Nation communities
WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died and 81 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among the 33 different Navajo Nation communities. On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service said that the total number of deaths is now 1,893. More than 590,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The NDPH has already issued a health advisory notice that impacts the 33 communities which have an “uncontrolled spread of COVID-19″:
Drugs sent to Cibola County Correctional Center in letter
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing federal charges for sending drugs to an inmate who was part of a big raid recently. On September 8, the Cibola County Correctional Center intercepted a piece of mail after they noticed a smell coming from the envelope. The letter was sent by Lupe Sanchez to Jonathan Sanchez. […]
knau.org
knau.org
Uncounted ballots found, voting machine concerns persist amid recount of Navajo Nation primary
The recount of the Navajo Nation’s presidential primary has revealed three dozen early ballots that weren’t originally counted. It follows concerns by several candidates that the results from the Aug. 2 election could be inaccurate. Election workers in Window Rock this week found 36 unopened early ballots in...
