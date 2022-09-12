WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died and 81 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among the 33 different Navajo Nation communities. On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service said that the total number of deaths is now 1,893. More than 590,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The NDPH has already issued a health advisory notice that impacts the 33 communities which have an “uncontrolled spread of COVID-19″:

