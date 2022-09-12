Read full article on original website
Related
'Modern Warfare 2' Beta Seems To Show Third-Person Perspective
Later today, the “era-defining franchise event” Call of Duty Next will be taking place - viewers will be able to tune in on the official Call of Duty YouTube or Twitch channels at 17:30 (UK time) to keep up with all the “innovations” and coverage of upcoming titles which we’ve been promised.
'Warzone 2.0' And 'Modern Warfare 2' Feature Awesome In-Game Chat System
Yesterday, thanks to the Call of Duty Next event, CoD fans got a whole bunch of new information about Modern Warfare II, the Warzone sequel (now officially called Warzone 2.0), and Warzone Mobile. MWII players, for example, can look forward to enhanced movement tactics (such as underwater combat), as well as new maps and modes.
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Beta Freebies Have Been Revealed
It’s not long until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on 28 October. In fact, you can access the game even sooner than that as the beta is set to launch imminently. Yet to get involved? You can find out how to do so here. If you do join the Modern Warfare II beta, you’ll get rewarded with some pretty nice freebies - and those have now been unveiled.
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Multiplayer Officially Revealed
For avid Call of Duty fans, the multiplayer reveal is always the most anticipated part of a new title’s release cycle. And finally, as shown during this evening's Call of Duty: Next event, we finally got to see the multiplayer mode for Modern Warfare II in action. The event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed
Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Seems To Feature Real Gambling
It’s finally here. Last Saturday brought us what we’d all been waiting for - the full reveal of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The title is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and follows Valhalla’s Basim, as he grows from a street orphan into a master assassin thanks to the training of his mentor, Roshan.
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Officially Announced, Bringing Back Stealth Gameplay
The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage was announced today at Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase. The new title will star Basim, of Valhalla fame, and will see a return to the franchise’s stealth gameplay, much to the delight of many fans. See the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage...
'GoldenEye 007' And Classic Pokémon Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online
The long-rumoured Nintendo Direct finally streamed today, announcing a whole new wave of exciting titles. It was confirmed that award-winning adventure game It Takes Two is officially launching on Nintendo Switch very soon and we now know when The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is due to be released. There was a huge announcement for retro fans as several classic N64 titles will soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online.
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ Teaser Showcases Tyr, Thor and Massive Wolf Pals
If you, like us, are looking forward to God of War Ragnarök’s release, you’ll already have the date of November 9 circled in big red marker pen, for it’s that day, friends, when we’ll see this long-awaited epic land on PlayStation 4 and 5. We’ve already seen plenty of the sequel in action, featuring Kratos with some fresh moves and an older, tougher Atreus by his side. And now we’ve another glimpse of what to expect, showcasing all manner of realms, a whole other God of War, and what looks like a battle with a pair of Valkyries in… space? Probably not, but it’s pretty cosmic-looking, wherever it is. Oh, and that’s definitely Thor at the end, chucking his hammer around. It’s his thing.
‘Assassin's Creed Valhalla’ Final DLC Coming, Will Tie Up Loose Ends
Ubisoft announced today at their Assassin’s Creed Showcase that a new DLC, titled The Last Chapter, is coming to Valhalla. The upcoming add-on will be the final expansion for the massive action RPG, and will see Eivor setting out on a journey to “farther shores.”. Speaking of Assassin’s...
'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players
Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
Xbox Series X/S Update Finally Sorts Your Storage For You
Another day brings us yet another Xbox Series X/S update. Earlier this week, it was revealed that some Xbox Series X owners can save a huge chunk of money just by changing one simple setting - so do check if that’s you. In the latest system update, Xbox rolled out a new noise suppression feature and one user has now discovered that you can also get your console to sort your storage for you. That’s a nice little bonus.
Historical China RPG 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Is Free To Play Now
Got a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and S? Facing the annoying ambiguity of a weekend with no plans? Never fear for Team Ninja is here! Its upcoming historical role-playing game set in the Three Kingdoms era, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is now free to play on those platforms.
Nintendo Reportedly Delays Direct Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
As reported by My Nintendo News, Nintendo have reportedly delayed a Direct showcase as a result of the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96. The showcase was due to be held on 12 September, a few days from now, but according...
Award-Winning Adventure 'It Takes Two' Comes To Switch This November
It Takes Two, the unsuccessful marriage simulator that won multiple awards and accolades, is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Cody and May are a couple whose relationship has hit the rocks and they tell their daughter Rose that they are going to get a divorce. The child, devastated by the news, lets her tears fall on her dolls and a magical spell transports Cody and May into the bodies of the dolls. As a co op adventure, the players must collaborate to travel through platforming sections and solve puzzles, discovering the enchanting beauty of a tiny world and repairing the rifts between the two characters.
It's A Very Good Time To Be A Samurai Fan Right Now
If you’re a video game enjoyer, which I’m assuming you are since you’re on this page now, chances are, you’re still digesting all of yesterday’s news. Between the State of Play and Nintendo Direct, there was something for everyone. Especially if you like farming games.
Atari 2600 Lego Set Review: A Terrific Tribute To A Gaming Icon
Okay, let’s get that name out of the way first. You’re absolutely right: this is not an Atari 2600. It’s the four-switch model VCS - Video Computer System - from 1980, a revision of the initial six-switch version which incorporated difficulty settings for players one and two. Atari’s rebranding of its 1977-debuted 8-bit console line didn’t come into effect until 1982’s launch of the 5200 SuperSystem, at which point the older console’s moniker was adjusted to fit the new naming style. Phew. I’m glad we cleared that up. However, yes, in the years since - the decades since - Atari’s hugely successful machine’s period of market dominance (30 million units sold worldwide, eclipsing all 1970s and early ‘80s competitors), it’s become known as the 2600. And so you’ll find this set listed on the Lego site as an Atari 2600, even though it so clearly reads “Video Computer System” on the packaging. Confusing? It wasn’t until I started writing this paragraph. Moving on…
After The 'Rise Of The Ronin' Reveal, Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing
Yesterday was packed to the rafters with announcements. First up, Nintendo finally unveiled the title for the follow up to Breath Of The Wild before Sony later dropped a brand new story trailer for the highly-anticipated God Of War Ragnarök. Amidst all of our returning favourites though, several new games were announced including Team Ninja’s latest IP, Rise Of The Ronin.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0