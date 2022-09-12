Read full article on original website
'Rings Of Power' Intro Has A Hidden Secret About The Creation Of Middle-earth
We’re three episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now, and unless you’ve been consistently skipping straight into the action every episode, you obviously will have clocked the mysterious opening sequence, full of what at first glance appear to be sigils or crests formed from sand. As Kotaku reports, we’ve now got a full explanation as to what these shapes are, and Tolkien nerds stay calm, but it links into some juicy lore.
Gamer Helps Mum Beat Boss In ‘Elden Ring’, And Her Reaction Is Adorable
Even for the most experienced Soulsborne players, Elden Ring isn’t exactly what anyone would call a walk in the park. Especially for newbies, it can be incredibly daunting when even the very first bosses in the game don’t pull any punches. Elden Ring's difficulty doesn't stop the braver...
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed
Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
Nintendo Reportedly Delays Direct Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
As reported by My Nintendo News, Nintendo have reportedly delayed a Direct showcase as a result of the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96. The showcase was due to be held on 12 September, a few days from now, but according...
Kim Kardashian Would Star In A Marvel Movie, If You Were Wondering
There’s little you can compare to the cultural behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in July, Marvel outlined their upcoming plans, leading all the way up to Avengers: Secret Wars which is set to be released in November 2025. Up next, we’ve got Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk continues to delight fans on Disney Plus. It’s no surprise that all of Hollywood wants in on a slice of this sprawling action - and it looks like Kim Kardashian is throwing her name in the hat.
Xbox Series X/S Update Finally Sorts Your Storage For You
Another day brings us yet another Xbox Series X/S update. Earlier this week, it was revealed that some Xbox Series X owners can save a huge chunk of money just by changing one simple setting - so do check if that’s you. In the latest system update, Xbox rolled out a new noise suppression feature and one user has now discovered that you can also get your console to sort your storage for you. That’s a nice little bonus.
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
It's A Very Good Time To Be A Samurai Fan Right Now
If you’re a video game enjoyer, which I’m assuming you are since you’re on this page now, chances are, you’re still digesting all of yesterday’s news. Between the State of Play and Nintendo Direct, there was something for everyone. Especially if you like farming games.
Award-Winning Adventure 'It Takes Two' Comes To Switch This November
It Takes Two, the unsuccessful marriage simulator that won multiple awards and accolades, is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Cody and May are a couple whose relationship has hit the rocks and they tell their daughter Rose that they are going to get a divorce. The child, devastated by the news, lets her tears fall on her dolls and a magical spell transports Cody and May into the bodies of the dolls. As a co op adventure, the players must collaborate to travel through platforming sections and solve puzzles, discovering the enchanting beauty of a tiny world and repairing the rifts between the two characters.
Lil Nas X Is Now The 'League Of Legends' President, All Hail
Lil Nas X is now the president of League of Legends. I hope that's all the detail that you need. Just joking. The League of Legends World Championship, to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on 5 November, will see the rapper perform live, promising the “the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds.” You'd be a fool to miss something like this. An outright.
After The 'Rise Of The Ronin' Reveal, Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing
Yesterday was packed to the rafters with announcements. First up, Nintendo finally unveiled the title for the follow up to Breath Of The Wild before Sony later dropped a brand new story trailer for the highly-anticipated God Of War Ragnarök. Amidst all of our returning favourites though, several new games were announced including Team Ninja’s latest IP, Rise Of The Ronin.
Atari 2600 Lego Set Review: A Terrific Tribute To A Gaming Icon
Okay, let’s get that name out of the way first. You’re absolutely right: this is not an Atari 2600. It’s the four-switch model VCS - Video Computer System - from 1980, a revision of the initial six-switch version which incorporated difficulty settings for players one and two. Atari’s rebranding of its 1977-debuted 8-bit console line didn’t come into effect until 1982’s launch of the 5200 SuperSystem, at which point the older console’s moniker was adjusted to fit the new naming style. Phew. I’m glad we cleared that up. However, yes, in the years since - the decades since - Atari’s hugely successful machine’s period of market dominance (30 million units sold worldwide, eclipsing all 1970s and early ‘80s competitors), it’s become known as the 2600. And so you’ll find this set listed on the Lego site as an Atari 2600, even though it so clearly reads “Video Computer System” on the packaging. Confusing? It wasn’t until I started writing this paragraph. Moving on…
'GoldenEye 007' And Classic Pokémon Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online
The long-rumoured Nintendo Direct finally streamed today, announcing a whole new wave of exciting titles. It was confirmed that award-winning adventure game It Takes Two is officially launching on Nintendo Switch very soon and we now know when The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is due to be released. There was a huge announcement for retro fans as several classic N64 titles will soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online.
'Squid Game' Creator Says You Should Chill Out About The Reality Show
Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the survival drama show Squid Game where contestants must participate in twisted versions of children's playground games to win a life-changing cash prize, has said that the recent reality TV show adaptation isn't anything to wring our hands over. As announced in June, Netflix is...
'She-Hulk' Fans Already Want A Madisynn And Wong Spin-Off
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is certainly a change of pace for the MCU and was released to rave reviews. It may have gotten review-bombed but sadly, seeing as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel were both subjected to the same thing, it’s not something that’s wholly surprising to us female Marvel fans. Last week’s episode of She-Hulk saw Megan Thee Stallion show up, much to the delight of the audience and now, they’ve taken to social media as fans all want the same spin-off.
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
'Rings Of Power' Episode 4 Has Seriously Impressed Fans
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - proceed with caution if you’ve not already watched it. House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been running side by side for weeks now, seemingly almost in competition of which fantasy series can generate more hype from its fans. Of course, they’re both pretty great - people are constantly discussing their theories and reactions to both, and following the release of a new Rings of Power episode today, many are swarming Reddit to unload their thoughts.
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players
Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
WW2 Captain America And Black Panther Game Reveals Two Mystery Characters
During the D23 Expo in California, we got a whole bunch of exciting Star Wars, Marvel and Disney news, but no doubt the thing that was the most exciting to a lot of people was the announcement of a brand new Marvel game starring Captain America and Black Panther. The currently unnamed "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game” from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is being developed by Skydance New Media, is set in WW2, and will star four heroes.
