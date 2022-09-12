Harvard business school fellow says Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company'

A Harvard business school fellow believes that Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and that he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company.'

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is hurtling toward failure as long as Zuckerberg is CEO, according to expert Bill George.

George, who is a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, told CNBC Make It that the giant tech company is doomed to fail.

'I think Facebook is not going to do well as long as he's there,' George said. 'He's likely one of the reasons so many people are turning away from the company. He's really lost his way.'

George spoke to CNBC about Zuckerberg while discussing his findings about leadership failures in the workplace that he has turned into a new book called, 'True North: Leading Authentically in Today's Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition.'

George told CNBC that 'bosses that lose sight of their most deeply held beliefs, values and purpose as a leader — especially in the name of money, fame or power — are doomed to fail.'

Zuckerberg is a rationalizer, George said, explaining that he is the type of boss who isn't willing to acknowledge or learn from their mistakes, but instead will rationalize missteps by placing that blame on others.

George said one example is when Meta lost more than $232 billion of its market value in February but Zuckerberg blamed it on Apple's privacy changes and increasing competition from rivals like TikTok.

While these are factors, experts say also spending on metaverse research and development was also a big part of it. It was reported that Meta's virtual reality division reported more than $10 billion in losses during 2021 alone, and $2.8 billion during the second quarter of 2022 alone.

George also pointed to Zuckerberg's refusal to form close relationships with people and say these types of bosses are not likely to accept feedback or help, therefore prone to making mistakes.

In the early days of Facebook, Zuckerberg took advice - which turned out to be successful. For example, investor Roger McNamee, the co-founder of private equity firm Elevation Partners, told Zuckerberg he should turn down Yahoo's offer to buy Facebook for $1 billion.

He then advised him to hire former COO Sheryl Sandberg, who ultimately played a critical role in the company's success.

But according to McNamee in a 2019 New Yorker interview, Zuckerberg stopped taking advice.

He tried to warn the CEO about the impact of Russian meddling in U.S. elections on Facebook's platforms, but Zuckerberg reportedly dismissed his concerns.

Harvard expert George also told CNBC that more than anything, Zuckerberg is a 'glory seeker who puts fame and fortune above anything else.'

George added that these type of bosses will never be satisfied with what they have and will always want more.

He explained that Zuckerberg prioritizes Meta's profits and growth, even at the expense of the company's billions of users, pointing out that Zuckerberg's company has long been embroiled in controversy over issues related to the privacy and health of its users.

One example is an investigation conducted by the Wall Street Journal last year that found that Instagram - which is owned by Meta - was contributing to users' mental health problems. Yet, the company turned their heads.

George said that this decision proves Zuckerberg's desire to prioritize metrics like user engagement and revenue over anything else.

The expert's comments come just days after Meta disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products.

The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists and others who collaborated with product teams across the company to review potential concerns about products and features, but is being split up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Most of those employees will be reassigned to other teams within the company, though their jobs are not guaranteed, a company spokesman said.

A Meta spokesman told DailyMail.com that the company's commitment to responsible product design had not waned, saying in a statement: 'This work is more of a priority than ever, not less.'

'We are scaling it by deploying dedicated teams of experts into priority product areas and have more people working on responsible innovation within product teams than two years ago,' the statement added.

'That's why the overwhelming majority of former members of this team are continuing with this kind of work elsewhere at Meta.'

It comes as a number of tech companies, including Uber, Alphabet, Apple and Twitter have scaled back hiring and dumped contractor positions - while others, like Netflix , have laid off full-time staff.

Meta's Responsible Innovation team had been led by Vice President Margaret Gould Stewart.

In June 2021, Stewart wrote in a company blog post that the team was created to 'help product teams identify potential harms across a broad spectrum of societal issues and dilemmas.'

The shake-up comes as Meta and other Silicon Valley giants chase cost cuts as inflation and weakening ad sales hamper growth and cut into profits.

In late July, after Meta reported profits shrank 36 percent from a year ago, CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned investors on a conference call: 'Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas.'

Zuckerberg has also recently said he will weed out underperforming employees with 'aggressive performance reviews' as the company braces for a deep economic turndown.

Last month, Meta laid off a group of 60 contractors who were reported to be selected at random by an algorithm.

The contractors were employed via Accenture in their Austin office, a company that has a deal worth nearly half a billion dollars a year to staff up the company with workers in content moderation and business integrity.

The layoffs were announced during a video conference call Tuesday and they were not immediately offered new jobs or transfers by Accenture, according to Business Insider.

And earlier in the summer, Meta reorganized its entire AI team, including folding the Responsible AI group into its Social Impact team.

Sundar Pichai, 50, at Code Conference (pictured) plans on making Google more efficient by limiting the number of people having to make decisions ahead of a slowdown in ad spending

Meta is not the only tech giant to warn of cost cuts and hint at potential layoffs.

Last week, Alphabet's CEO hinted at possible job cuts because he wants the company to become '20 percent more efficient' after years of rapid hiring.

Sundar Pichai, 50, spoke at Code Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, where he said he wants to make the tech giant, which owns Google, more efficient due to economic uncertainty caused by decades-high inflation and a slowdown in ad spending, according to CNBC .

In July, Alphabet said in a regulatory filing that it will slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year due to decades-high inflation.

Pichai also told the conference that the company has become 'slower' in productivity after hiring ballooned in the past five years, and that one way to make it more efficient was to merge competing products, like YouTube Music and Google Play Music.

In August, Apple laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending.

Apple laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending. CEO Tim Cook is seen above

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California (above), reportedly warned staff of plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some divisions

Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

In July, Apple reportedly warned staff of plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some divisions.

In May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its salaried staff, saying he had 'a super bad feeling about the economy.'

Netflix, which has struggled with two consecutive quarters of net subscriber losses, cut its headcount by 150 in May and another 300 in June.

Google parent Alphabet also said last month it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.

Amazon is reportedly thinning the ranks of its hourly employees through attrition, and recently paused the construction of six new office buildings in Bellevue and Nashville.