Sarah Paulson is set to star and exec produce the scripted adaptation of HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. Deadline broke the news in April that the streamer was adapting its documentary about the cult-like figure, who died last year, as a scripted series. Paulson will play Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church. She was a charismatic figure with a carefully curated image who was accused of emotional, psychological and physical abuse and exploitation for the church’s alleged cult-like practices. Michelle...
