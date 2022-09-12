Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers
“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
Dorchester Reporter
Development firm buys CVS property in Lower Mills; ‘No plans for the moment’
A well-known mixed-use development company purchased the CVS property on Dorchester Avenue in Lower Mills for $9.5 million in mid-August, but officials at the firm said that while it is a key piece of real estate, they don’t have any immediate plans to change things. Crosspoint Associates, which is...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Dorchester Reporter
Dot’s Ward 17 regularly serves up elected officials with lots of clout
Edward J. McCormack Jr. served as Massachusetts attorney general from 1959 to 1963. Is there something in the water in Ward 17, perhaps the Neponset River that flows by it? The district, which includes Lower Mills, and parts of Codman Square and Mattapan, has been home to mayors (2), attorney generals (3), and a speaker of the Massachusetts House, among other elected officials.
‘I should have never been stripped of them’: Ricardo Arroyo asks for reinstatement to City Council chair posts
"I, to date, haven't received any message from the council president regarding his decision." Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday asked for Council President Ed Flynn to reinstate him to his chairmanship positions overseeing several council committees. The request comes after Flynn stripped Arroyo of the titles for at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
nhbr.com
Churchill Downs expands into New Hampshire after key acquisition
Churchill Downs Inc. says it plans to make a multimillion-dollar major investment into expanding and upgrading the Chasers Poker Room in Salem, NH, now that acquisition of the facility has been completed. CDI, the gaming and entertainment company whose properties include the iconic Churchill Downs racetrack in Kentucky, finalized its...
Boston Globe
Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct
Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
Lowell nurse Winnie Waruru pleads guilty in $100 million home health care fraud scheme
Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston on Sept. 8 concerning a $100 million home health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Specifically, Waruru pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud...
5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The North Shore Of Boston
Before I moved to Pittsfield in the fall of 2010, I spent, with the exception of just one calendar year, in Boston's North Shore. Lynn, Wakefield, and Melrose, to be exact, I even sold cars at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield. Speaking of Rt. 1... 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Vantage Builders Completes 26,000-SF Renovation Project For North Shore Physicians Group
WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders announced that it has completed a 26,000-square-foot project for North Shore Physicians Group (NSPG) at 2 Corporation Way in Peabody, MA, for its new internal medicine, endocrinology and gastroenterology center as well as new administrative office space. Vantage converted NSPG’s 17,000 square foot office...
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
Comments / 0