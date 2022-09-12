Read full article on original website
IMPD: Man killed in near west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
Vigil held for mother killed in shooting outside day care on Indianapolis' near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — An unimaginable tragedy has shaken this community and devastated a family. "I love my mom. She was the best mom ever," said Krystal Walton's daughter, Emily. "She was a great mom. She was a very intricate part of our Charity community for the past five years," said Juaneka Thomas Ennis, executive director of Charity Cares.
Police investigate Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.
IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
Suspect found guilty in deadly 2020 Brownsburg shooting that stemmed from gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty in connection with the murder of a Hendricks County teenager in December 2020. Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Moody’s trial started on Tuesday, Sept. 13. […]
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds. There is...
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s a question many women ask every time they step out their front doors: Am I safe?. This month we learned of another horrific–yet rare–scenario where the answer was no. Eliza Fletcher was on her morning run in Memphis when she...
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
Vigil honors slain mother, warns against domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of balloons floated up from a Haughville parking lot where Krystal Walton was murdered Friday morning. “This is harder than anything,” said Krystal’s father Christopher. “Any strength that I had is gone and we all know why.” Krystal was shot to death as she dropped her seven-year-old daughter off at a church […]
Business owner reacts after Thursday fatal shooting on the south side
For the past three years, La Familia Food Truck has sat near the entrance of Country Club Apartments on the south side of Indianapolis. The owner, Fernanda McMahon, says she wouldn't go anywhere else
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.
Docs: Indiana man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
