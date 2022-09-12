ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.

ANDERSON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO