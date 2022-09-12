ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in near west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man hit, killed by semi on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a semi truck on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning, IMPD said. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds. There is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Vigil honors slain mother, warns against domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of balloons floated up from a Haughville parking lot where Krystal Walton was murdered Friday morning. “This is harder than anything,” said Krystal’s father Christopher. “Any strength that I had is gone and we all know why.” Krystal was shot to death as she dropped her seven-year-old daughter off at a church […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

