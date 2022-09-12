ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 3

Related
nextbigfuture.com

The Rate of Russian Loss of Tanks and Gear Has Tripled

David Axe, respected and experienced military journalist, says Russia is losing a Battalion every day. Losses have tripled during the Ukraine offensive. Russia has 100 understrength battalions. Increased equipment loss is confirmed. There are about 1000 soldiers per battalion. The Russian army is losing at least a battalion’s worth of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
The Hill

Albania’s example to the United States — and the world

Albania may be among the smallest and newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, its government’s recent decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Iranian government over a massive cyberattack on Tirana this summer stands tall indeed. Albania has accused Iran of a second cyberattack, targeting its national police, discovered on Sept. 9.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Hololens
Vice

Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack

On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

US to ‘choke off’ China’s access to key computer chips

President Joe Biden's Commerce Department will hit China with new restrictions on shipments of semiconductors to China next month. New Commerce Department regulations will require further licenses for computer chip giants like Nvidia Corp and Micro Devices to deliver chips to China, particularly powerful artificial intelligence chips, Reuters reported Monday. The Biden administration is reportedly in the process of drafting letters informing relevant companies of the regulations changes.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
The Hill

China’s next Taiwan targets are lifelines of the US economy

U.S. firms are increasingly second-guessing their exposure in China and Taiwan for various reasons. Tensions over Taiwan remain elevated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit, with military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait inching toward live-fire shooting. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy continues to cause unexpected and disruptive factory shutdowns, and new U.S. restrictions on imports made with Chinese Uyghur forced labor threatens billions of dollars of U.S. companies’ revenues.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

The Next Record-Breaking Crisis Putin Is Dragging Us Into

It’s a new school year in Russia and the kids are learning the darndest things about the achievements of Vladimir Putin. “This is unique,” the Russian president recently told a group of enthusiastic youngsters as he unveiled the 460-foot tall Sun of Moscow ferris wheel (16 feet higher than the London Eye). “There’s nothing like that in Europe!”
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s ‘Be Your Own Model’ Virtual Try-On Eyes ‘Generation Selfie’

Walmart is expanding its virtual try-on capabilities with a new online fitting experience called “Be Your Own Model.” Building on the initial “Choose My Model” launch in March, Be Your Own Model gives customers a way to use their own photo to better visualize how an item of clothing will look on them. Earlier this year, the retail giant unveiled the Choose My Model feature, which enables customers to view dozens of models between 5’2” and 6’0” tall that can display clothing from sizes XS through XXXL. From there, the shopper can determine the model that best represents their height, body shape...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy