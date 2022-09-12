ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Truck driver in Springdale competes at national trucking competition

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale step van driver with more than 1 million miles of accident-free driving recently competed at the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis. Chris ‘CJ’ James is a driver for Van Buren-based Crossno Carrier Service that provides transportation services to FedEx Ground. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
5NEWS

Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
talkbusiness.net

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO

Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
ROGERS, AR
LoneStar 92

Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?

Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
BERRYVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Veterans Memorial Park#The University Of Memphis
5NEWS

Coalition announces Dickson Street parking study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve been down to the Fayetteville entertainment district lately, you know it’s not always easy to find a parking spot. That’s why stakeholders on Dickson Street are taking a closer look at the parking situation. The Dickson Street area continues to grow...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Cooking with Abuela | Taqueria Guanajuato

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale classic Taqueria Guanajuato is a mom-and-pop shop started by Maria Morales and her family. Maria's youngest, Eric, says he remembers being about 12 years old when they opened the business. "It all started back when my mom could do like, barely look over the stovetop,...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy