Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
Truck driver in Springdale competes at national trucking competition
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale step van driver with more than 1 million miles of accident-free driving recently competed at the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis. Chris ‘CJ’ James is a driver for Van Buren-based Crossno Carrier Service that provides transportation services to FedEx Ground. In...
Walmart 'Baby Day' returns to Northwest Arkansas for National Baby Safety Month
ARKANSAS, USA — In celebration of National Baby Safety Month, Walmart is hosting its "Baby Days" event in the parking lot of multiple locations across Northwest Arkansas on Sept. 17 & 18. The event will include giveaways, goodie bags, and appearances from fan favorite 'Cocomelon' characters. Photo opportunities will...
Hispanic Heritage Month | Events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we want to highlight some neat things happening here in the community. In Northwest Arkansas there are quite a few events throughout the month but some of the big ones are on Saturday, Sept. 17:. On Sept. 26th the City...
Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Walmart Baby Days to return to NWA with free events
Walmart announced Tuesday it is bringing back "Baby Day" parking lot events to Northwest Arkansas in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.
How to Watch or Listen to Hogs’ Matchup with Missouri State
Former coach brings nationally-ranked FCS team back to Fayetteville.
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO
Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13. Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven...
Three arrested in Ark City in connection with shooting death of Rogers, Arkansas teen
ROGERS, ARK. — Three Arkansas City, Kan. residents have been arrested and extradited to Rogers, Arkansas in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Alexus Nguyen on April 13. Arkansas authorities report that the teen was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. On...
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Bobby Petrino expects ‘feelings and emotions’ as he returns to Arkansas on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on...
Coalition announces Dickson Street parking study
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve been down to the Fayetteville entertainment district lately, you know it’s not always easy to find a parking spot. That’s why stakeholders on Dickson Street are taking a closer look at the parking situation. The Dickson Street area continues to grow...
Cooking with Abuela | Taqueria Guanajuato
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale classic Taqueria Guanajuato is a mom-and-pop shop started by Maria Morales and her family. Maria's youngest, Eric, says he remembers being about 12 years old when they opened the business. "It all started back when my mom could do like, barely look over the stovetop,...
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
Memorial run held in Bentonville for murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas community is showing its support for the Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and killed a week ago while running. Friday morning, Sept. 9, over 100 runners met at Bentonville Square to honor Fletcher's life, by finishing her run. “It’s really scary...
Fayetteville student creates online support group for kids with food allergies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food allergies can be dangerous and sometimes you might not even know what you’re allergic to until you’re already having a reaction. A Fayetteville high school student has created a way to help other kids with food allergies. Despite what you might see in...
NWA residents struggle finding housing options
A business woman out of Rogers has been living in a van for a while now, but she's trying to find a permanent residence and is struggling to find one that she wants to spend money on.
Group to hold ‘separation of church and state’ march in Bentonville
The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) will hold a weekend march to highlight the separation of church and state.
