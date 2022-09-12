Read full article on original website
Voters will consider property tax relief
Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers have placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property tax breaks. Here are snapshots of the proposals:. Amendment 1. Amendment...
Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremist groups spread in Jax and Florida
A new report on extremism and antisemitism in Florida concludes that the state is home to an “extensive, interconnected network of white supremacists and other far-right extremists,” including groups operating in Jacksonville. The report from the Anti-Defamation League identifies several extremist groups with ties to Duval County. They...
