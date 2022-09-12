Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Muhammad Ali’s grandson signs with MMA promotion PFL
Biaggio Ali-Walsh, a grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has signed for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), one of mixed martial arts’ leading promotions.Ali-Walsh, 24, began training in MMA in 2020, at the renowned Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. He will make his promotional debut in November on the undercard of the 2022 PFL Championship event.“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the Chicago native said. “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother [Nico] and I continue. “I chose to continue...
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE・
TMZ.com
Tennis Star Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Job, 'Functional' & 'Aesthetic'
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will look a little different the next time she takes the tennis court ... she just revealed she got a nose job -- for both "functional" and "aesthetic" purposes. The 30-year-old said in a social media post Thursday she'd been having difficulty breathing for...
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
MMA Fighting
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
Cris Lencioni returns, meets Cody Law at Bellator 289 in December
After three fights outside the promotion this year, Cris Lencioni will return to Bellator in December. Lencioni (9-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) has signed a new multifight deal with the promotion and will take on Cody Law (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) in a featherweight bout at Bellator 289. A promotion official confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie on Wednesday.
MMA Fighting
Flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez set to rematch at Bellator 289
Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez will run it back for the Bellator flyweight championship in the co-main event of Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville and feature Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello for...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
WWE・
Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”
Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279. It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
