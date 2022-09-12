ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tim Allen on the Future of ‘Toy Story’: ‘I Am Still Buzz Lightyear’ (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnRud_0hs2h84r00

Tim Allen is back as Santa Claus in the all-new Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses”!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause was at D23 this weekend, where she caught up with Allen and his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who co-stars in the series. Tim also talked about his other two iconic characters: Tim Taylor from “Home Improvement” and “Toy Story’s” Buzz Lightyear.

Asking about “Home Improvement,” Katie wondered if Allen keeps in touch with Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and if the cast would be open to bringing the show back. Tim said, “I talk to the people on ‘Home Improvement’ all the time. All of us say the same thing. This is a question that always goes back up to Disney — they keep playing around with the idea and it’s up to them… We would revisit that in a heartbeat.”

And he would do more “Toy Story”!

Referencing the prequel “Lightyear,” on which he was replaced by Chris Evans, Tim said, “Regardless of the connection that they had between this current project, Buzz Lightyear still is theme-park Buzz Lightyear, four movies, and the whole thing is based on a relationship with Buzz Lightyear and a cowboy named Woody. It’s a manifestation of the relationship I have with my dear friend Tom Hanks, and I… without that connection, definitely, I am still Buzz Lightyear.”

He is also still Santa Claus in “The Santa Clauses,” which is set years after the events of “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

“When I am in the full regalia and the velvet suit… The set, even anybody that knows me, gets really quiet… You become that… Santa is here. It’s worth it for about five hours on set.”

As for Elizabeth playing his daughter on the series, Tim said, “It was not my intent nor my wife’s intent to get her into acting.”

Turns out she auditioned for the role like everyone else, with Tim asserting, “She earned it.”

Elizabeth, 13, said, “It did not feel like it was work. My character, she’s not a lot like me, but she has some characteristics that were easier to play. I had fun on set, I had fun off set… It was an incredible experience.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Person
Tim Story
Person
Tom Hanks
extratv

John Stamos Talks Having More Kids and Reveals He Would Join MCU in a ‘Heartbeat’ (Exclusive)

John Stamos talked to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about Season 2 of his series “Big Shot,” opening up about his son Billy. Stamos stars as Westbrook School for Girls basketball coach Marvyn Korn in the Disney+ series “Big Shot.” He told Katie, “I love the show. I am so obsessed with doing this show,” adding that in Season 2 the school goes co-ed! “I wanted to spend more time on the girls… It gets deeper… The thing that I’ve been wanting to do since the beginning of the show is [address] the inequality in men’s sports versus women’s.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Patrick Dempsey Has Ideas for Working with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-star Ellen Pompeo Again (Exclusive)

Patrick Dempsey rocked bleached-blonde hair — which is for his upcoming movie “Ferrari” — as he was named a Disney Legend at D23 Expo. Speaking with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, he reflected on the honor and sharing the moment with “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Ellen Pompeo, revealing that he has ideas for them to work together again! He also spoke about the “Disenchanted” sequel finally coming 15 years after the original.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Toy Story
extratv

Ben Stiller’s Daughter Ella Is All Grown Up at Emmys 2022

On Monday, Ben Stiller hit the 2022 Emmys red carpet with his daughter Ella, 20. Stiller was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on “Severance.”. Ella was “so proud” of her dad, telling E! News, “It’s, like, my favorite show. I’m obsessed.”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Zendaya on Her Emmy History-Making Win (Exclusive)

On Monday, “Euphoria” star Zendaya made history at the Emmys!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Zendaya after she won her second Emmy for her role as Rue on the HBO hit show. Zendaya felt “really good,” adding, “I feel really happy. I feel really lucky and...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #9

Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise baby girl — his ninth child — with model LaNisha Cole. The singer announced the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself, Cole and Onyx. The post featured Chris Brown’s "I Do.”. Cannon shared,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

LOL! David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston Over Her Shower Pic

On Wednesday, David Schwimmer took to Instagram to tease his “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston!. A few days ago, Aniston posted a photo of herself in the shower, hinting, “Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22.”. In response to Aniston’s Instagram post, Schwimmer posted a similar photo of himself...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
extratv

Harry Styles Jokes About Spitting on Chris Pine

Days ago, rumors were swirling that Harry Styles spit on his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere for the movie. Now, Styles is breaking his silence on the rumors. During a concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Harry said, “This...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Emmys 2022 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their 2022 pre-Emmys rituals!. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan got a "pre Emmy visit" from skincare guru Joanna Vargas, who is known for helping celebrities with their flawless skin. Rachel is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Ana de Armas Explains How Playing Marilyn Monroe Changed Her Life (Exclusive)

On Tuesday night, Ana de Armas channeled Hollywood glamour on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie “Blonde.”. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Ana, who was more than excited for people to see the movie, which is a fictional take on Marilyn Monroe’s tragic life. She said, “Finally, this is happening. It’s been a long time. It’s been three years since we did this movie and it’s a big release. It’s like letting your baby go.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jennifer Hudson Debuts New Talk Show on Her Birthday!

Jennifer Hudson is taking on daytime with her new talk show!. The “American Idol” alum and EGOT winner just debuted “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the star to find out more. She said, “I’m just excited,” adding,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Lizzo’s Epic Emmy Selfies with Zendaya, Pete Davidson & More

Lizzo just shared an epic carousel of Emmy selfies on Instagram!. The star, who took home her first Emmy last night, posed with Zendaya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Keaton, Lorne Michaels and Pete Davidson, not to mention some group photos with “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, plus another with funnymen Seth Rogen, John Oliver and Trevor Noah!
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy