ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home

Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
WLKY.com

New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat

KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Chris Sale
spectrumnews1.com

A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year

KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
NEWPORT, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 40, Beshear says

EASTERN, Ky. — A month after the last death in the eastern Kentucky was confirmed, the toll has risen to 40. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death in a video on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are sharing some good news, and unfortunately some tough news, regarding our efforts...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Red Cross
WKYT 27

Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Music
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Kentucky State Police Remember Fallen State Trooper Cameron Ponder

Kentucky State Police lined the westbound lane of Interstate 24 Tuesday morning to remember Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago. Kentucky State Police Post One Public Information Officer Trooper Sarah Burgess remembered the sacrifice of Trooper Ponder. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
mountvernon.org

Mount Vernon, KY

Do you think this resembles Mount Vernon? Do you know something about this place? Tell us in the comments. Published by the University of Virginia Press in 2016, First in the Homes of His Countrymen chronicles Mount Vernon’s role in historic preservation and popular American culture since George Washington’s death in 1799. Diving deep into America’s obsession with the building, Lydia Mattice Brandt explains how and why people copy Washington’s home more often than any other historic place in the United States and reveals the astonishingly wide range of interpretations of this singular mansion.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
LYON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy