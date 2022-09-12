Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Kentucky native will kick off Louisville Orchestra's 85th season in this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra will kick off its 2022-23 season by featuring violinist and Kentucky native Tessa Lark. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Lark currently lives in New York City, but her sound is heavily influenced by her folk and bluegrass roots. Her music will be paired with...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
kentuckytoday.com
FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home
Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
Did You Know Stephen King Wrote a Creepy Kindle Story Set in Kentucky?
Okay, so I was nearly 51-years-old and thirteen years late to the party when I found out at that Stephen King wrote a Kindle story that's based right here in Kentucky. Honestly, I still wouldn't know about it if my friend Wesley Johnson, a Library Associate at the Daviess County Public Library, hadn't stumbled across it recently and read it.
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
spectrumnews1.com
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 40, Beshear says
EASTERN, Ky. — A month after the last death in the eastern Kentucky was confirmed, the toll has risen to 40. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death in a video on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are sharing some good news, and unfortunately some tough news, regarding our efforts...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
As winter looms, some flooded eastern Kentuckians struggle to find housing
Many are wondering if promises will be fulfilled in time — and when they will get into permanent housing.
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
WSAZ
whvoradio.com
Kentucky State Police Remember Fallen State Trooper Cameron Ponder
Kentucky State Police lined the westbound lane of Interstate 24 Tuesday morning to remember Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago. Kentucky State Police Post One Public Information Officer Trooper Sarah Burgess remembered the sacrifice of Trooper Ponder. Kentucky State Police...
mountvernon.org
Mount Vernon, KY
Do you think this resembles Mount Vernon? Do you know something about this place? Tell us in the comments. Published by the University of Virginia Press in 2016, First in the Homes of His Countrymen chronicles Mount Vernon’s role in historic preservation and popular American culture since George Washington’s death in 1799. Diving deep into America’s obsession with the building, Lydia Mattice Brandt explains how and why people copy Washington’s home more often than any other historic place in the United States and reveals the astonishingly wide range of interpretations of this singular mansion.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
