ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Park, FL

Late-night shooting kills two men and one teen, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCxOY_0hs2h4Xx00

A triple shooting in Monday’s first minutes killed two men and a boy, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO said the shooting happened minutes after midnight in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street in West Park.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews answering a call about a shooting found two men with gunshot wounds. One was dead and the other was taken by paramedics to the hospital, where he died. Someone else already had taken the teen boy to a hospital, where he died.

Anybody who knows anything about this can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
West Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
West Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Bso#Broward Sheriff#Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy