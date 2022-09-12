ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer to resume in Britain after pause due to queen’s death

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wl0rJ_0hs2gVaE00

LONDON (AP) — Soccer was to resume in Britain on Monday after a pause over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with lower-division games set to return to normal this week.

The Premier League, however, has yet to confirm when the it will be back playing again, with logistical issues likely arising ahead of the State Funeral in London on Sept. 19.

The English Football League — which runs the three divisions below the Premier League — said tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across the country when games in the second-division Championship as well as League One and League Two resume from Tuesday.

A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by players, flags to be flown at half-staff and the national anthem — “God Save the King” — to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation,” the EFL said, referring to the days leading up to the funeral, during which the queen’s coffin will lie in state in London, “the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.”

The EFL said it will work on a “case-by-case basis.”

Before that, play in the non-professional leagues resumes Monday, with soccer having completely stopped from Friday to Sunday — from the professional leagues all the way down to the grassroots. A Premier League game between Leeds and Nottingham Forest, scheduled for Monday night, remained off.

Most sports resumed in Britain over the weekend after a general shutdown on Friday, a day after the queen died at the age of 96.

Some Premier League teams will back in action in European competition between Tuesday and Thursday — Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League, plus Manchester United in the Europa League and West Ham in the Europa Conference League — ahead of scheduled league games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Liverpool hosts Ajax on Tuesday and Manchester City welcomes Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Games in London appear to be the most at risk because of the vast security operation surrounding the queen’s funeral. The Premier League schedule has Tottenham hosting Leicester on Saturday, while Brentford hosts Arsenal and Chelsea hosts Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Europa League home game against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in London was postponed by UEFA because of “severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues.”

UEFA and Arsenal face challenges in rescheduling the game amid the congestion caused by the World Cup being played in November and December in Qatar. Arsenal has no clear midweek dates before the Europa League groups are scheduled to finish on Nov. 3, with the round of 16 draw scheduled for Nov. 7.

In Scotland, the Champions League game between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow had already been pushed back one day to Wednesday because of policing issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a woman during an incident that occurred at the beginning of September. Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 4th, members of the Utica Police and Utica Fire Departments arrived at the 1600 block of Dudley […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Social Security checks could become larger soon: Here’s why

(The Hill) — People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizen League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7% COLA spike next year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#British Royal Family#Uk#The Premier League#League One#Efl#Leeds
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city. Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he was taken to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy