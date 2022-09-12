ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Fenton woman dead, husband critically injured in Tyrone Township crash

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7Bzh_0hs2gEp700

A 46-year-old Fenton woman died in a two vehicle crashFriday evening in Tyrone Township.

The woman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and attempted to turn north from Denton Creek Drive onto Denton Hill Road at about 6:30 p.m. when her car collided with a Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 35-year-old Fenton man, according to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

The woman died at the scene, while her 48-year-old husband, a passenger in the car, was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and a 37-year-old woman who was in the truck was treated and released at the scene, according to the release.

Everyone involved appeared to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol are under investigation as contributing factors, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.

Livingston County EMS and the Fenton Fire Department assisted deputies at the crash.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Child airlifted to hospital after Northern Michigan crash involving suspected drunken driver

KALKASKA TOWNSHIP, MI – A child was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in Kalkaska Township when an SUV traveling west on Seelye Road failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV traveling north on Valley Road at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
WLNS

Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
OWOSSO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyrone Township, MI
Livingston County, MI
Crime & Safety
Tyrone Township, MI
Accidents
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Tyrone Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Fenton, MI
Livingston County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Livingston County Ems#The Livingston Daily#Twitter Sophia Lada
WNEM

Sheriff’s office looking for driver who caused semi crash

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a semi-truck to crash on Tuesday. The crash happened at 3:16 p.m. on Deckerville Road in Ellington Township. A 2016 Kenworth semi was hauling double trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc12.com

Police investigation leads to I-475 closure in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A police investigation led to the closure of I-475 in Flint. The Genesee 911 page said a call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday about a possible body found on the northbound lanes between East Stewart Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The highway was closed to...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
abc12.com

Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
CLIO, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
792
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy