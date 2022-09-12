ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Violinist Lindsey Stirling to bring holiday showcase to Charleston in December

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3jpf_0hs2g2Je00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Award-winning pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring a dynamic holiday show to the Lowcountry in December.

Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz Christmas Tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 2.

According to North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts, Stirling’s show will feature dance, aerial, and trapeze performances while delivering holiday music via electronic violin.

Stirling is an award-winning violinist who has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours.

‘Days of Our Lives’ no longer on NBC starting Monday: Here’s how you can still watch

The musician is best known for her Christmas specials. Her debut album, Warmer in the Winter earned a number one spot on Billboard’s Holiday Albums Chart.

Stirling will release her second Christmas album, Snow Waltz on October 7.

The Snow Waltz Christmas Tour will feature music from both albums.

Tickets go on sale on September 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Black Food Truck Festival returns in November

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is returning to the Exchange Park in Ladson this November. The festival is described as the ultimate family reunion and is a celebration of Black-owned businesses and culture with food, music, vendors, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Organizers say the festival generated over $1 million when […]
LADSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC-TV

Photos: Elton John brings farewell tour to Charleston

Elton John Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13, 2022. The legendary singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 18. (Richard Thigpen)
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
North Charleston, SC
Entertainment
North Charleston, SC
Sports
holycitysinner.com

Documentary Highlighting U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Includes Charleston Local

Filmmakers today announced the debut of Honor’s Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion, a feature-length documentary following the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen. The documentary also features a local oyster shucker, Isabella Macbeth (right), who is the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Champion and has taken home the winning title at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival for six straight years. Resident may also recognize her as the Master Oyster Shucker at NICO in Mount Pleasant.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family honors Charleston’s first responders with free lunch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family honored law enforcement and first responders with a special lunch this week. Peter and Vicky Martellini served lunch to officers with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston firefighters at the American Legion Post on Folly Road to show their gratitude for keeping the community safe. They said the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Disney on Ice returns to North Charleston in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry residents will once again have the opportunity to experience the magic of Disney when ‘Disney on Ice’ returns this fall. Beloved Disney characters will grace the ice at the North Charleston Coliseum from Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. During the signature show “Let’s Celebrate,” Mickey and Minnie Mouse take fans […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Stirling
live5news.com

Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Village Library in Mount Pleasant to close for renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will close a regional library in Mount Pleasant to undergo renovations as part of an ongoing referendum-funded project. Village Library will be closing on October 1 at noon to receive new upgrades to the branch. The branch will receive interior refreshments such as new paint, carpet, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hispanic Heritage Month begins in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The growing Hispanic population in Charleston is getting to celebrate a second annual Hispanic Heritage Month in the city. “We are excited because when I came from California in 2002 it was a completely different situation in Charleston,” said Nilsy Rapalo, a member of Charleston’s Latinx Advisory Board and a former News […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Christmas#Performing Arts#North Charleston Coliseum#Nbc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

College of Charleston’s new on-campus barbershop, Cougar Cutz, offers more than just haircuts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The College of Charleston has introduced a new service for its students, and the idea for it started with a single haircut seven years ago. When Associate Director for Access Kenyatta Grimmage started recruiting students to the college in 2015, he noticed something: the first question minority male students asked him was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Dunkin’ giving away donuts for childhood cancer fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dunkin’ is giving customers a sweet treat in exchange for a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation during September. From Sept. 14-18, customers can make a $2 donation at participating Dunkin’ locations in Charleston and receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you. According to the National Cancer […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coast Guard to host public open house on Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you want to learn more about the U.S. Coast Guard and its mission to protect our coast? Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to tour the local Coast Guard station and see its resources during an open house scheduled for later this month. Those attending can learn […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

More small businesses are making Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- 13 ribbon cuttings have welcomed new businesses to Mount Pleasant in 2022 with more on the way. “It’s a very happy place when you walk in here,” said Cynthia Lett, the co-owner of Beach Cowboy Fitness, which provides gym classes to people with special needs and homeschooled children. Lett’s business opened […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy