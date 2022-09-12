Violinist Lindsey Stirling to bring holiday showcase to Charleston in December

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Award-winning pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring a dynamic holiday show to the Lowcountry in December.

Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz Christmas Tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 2.

According to North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts, Stirling’s show will feature dance, aerial, and trapeze performances while delivering holiday music via electronic violin.

Stirling is an award-winning violinist who has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours.

The musician is best known for her Christmas specials. Her debut album, Warmer in the Winter earned a number one spot on Billboard’s Holiday Albums Chart.

Stirling will release her second Christmas album, Snow Waltz on October 7.

The Snow Waltz Christmas Tour will feature music from both albums.

Tickets go on sale on September 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

