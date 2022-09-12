ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

First Lady Jill Biden, Cardona in East Tennessee for education tour

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — First Lady Jill Biden was in East Tennessee Monday after landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday night. Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are kicking off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour .

The first planned visit occurred at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, which is part of Knox County Schools . Biden and Cardona met with teachers participating in Tennessee’s Grow Your Own Initiative, which aims to strengthen the state’s educator pipeline.

    First Lady Jill Biden speaks at UT in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)
    First Lady Jill Biden speaks at UT in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)
    U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at UTK (Photo: WATE)
    First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona arrive at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)
    First Lady Jill Biden speaks with students and their teacher in a classroom at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)
    First Lady Jill Biden speaks with students and their teacher in a classroom at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)
    First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona meet with educators at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)
    First Lady Jill Biden arrives at McGhee Tyson Airport on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

The pair then delivered remarks at the University of Tennessee. They were welcomed by university students and personnel, as well as Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn . Tennessee’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year Melissa Collins, who is an educator out of Memphis .

After their speaking events in Knoxville, Biden and Cardona are expected to continue the Road to Success Bus Tour – the next stop is in Greensboro, North Carolina and other planned stops include Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

