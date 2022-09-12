First Lady Jill Biden, Cardona in East Tennessee for education tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — First Lady Jill Biden was in East Tennessee Monday after landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday night. Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are kicking off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour .
The first planned visit occurred at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, which is part of Knox County Schools . Biden and Cardona met with teachers participating in Tennessee’s Grow Your Own Initiative, which aims to strengthen the state’s educator pipeline.
The pair then delivered remarks at the University of Tennessee. They were welcomed by university students and personnel, as well as Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn . Tennessee’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year Melissa Collins, who is an educator out of Memphis .
After their speaking events in Knoxville, Biden and Cardona are expected to continue the Road to Success Bus Tour – the next stop is in Greensboro, North Carolina and other planned stops include Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
