Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield Police suggest locking vehicles after multiple vehicle theft reports

After an uptick in vehicle thefts, the Canfield Police Department is urging people to keep their cars locked at all times and remove valuables overnight. CPD released the reminder on Facebook Thursday night after multiple vehicle thefts were recently reported in the area. Early Thursday morning, officers were investigating an...
CANFIELD, OH
Vienna Center, OH
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Vienna Center, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care

Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect accused of torching Warren home indicted

The suspect accused of torching a Warren home in June has been indicted in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Allen Grossbeck was indicted on one count of Aggravated Arson. According to the indictment, Grossbeck entered a not guilty plea on July 20. Investigators say they...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County

A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
WFMJ.com

Mom charged after child found alone at Niles apartment

Police have charged a Niles woman accused of leaving her five-year-old daughter alone in a Niles apartment. An officer was dispatched to the Timber Creek apartments on North Road Monday afternoon after the girl went to the complex office saying no one was home. According to dispatch records, no parent...
NILES, OH

