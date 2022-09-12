Read full article on original website
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Canfield Police suggest locking vehicles after multiple vehicle theft reports
After an uptick in vehicle thefts, the Canfield Police Department is urging people to keep their cars locked at all times and remove valuables overnight. CPD released the reminder on Facebook Thursday night after multiple vehicle thefts were recently reported in the area. Early Thursday morning, officers were investigating an...
Man sentenced in OVI crash that hurt passenger
A man who police say hit a bridge, left the scene and took his passenger to the hospital was sentenced Thursday.
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
‘Take your keys with you’: Canfield seeing string of auto-related crimes
"People are going through the vehicles, taking items," says Canfield police Officer Aaron Young. "The vehicles that are being stolen - they're also being found to be unlocked and the keys being left in the vehicle."
Body cam shows OVI arrest of Youngstown officer
We're learning more about the traffic stop last Friday night that landed a Youngstown police officer in some trouble.
Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care
Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
Investigator rules arson as cause of fire at Youngstown's former Colonial House restaurant
The Chief Investigator for the Youngstown Fire Department has ruled arson as the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a once-popular restaurant on the city's South Side. Just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building that once was home to the Colonial House on the 2600 block of Market Street.
Suspect accused of torching Warren home indicted
The suspect accused of torching a Warren home in June has been indicted in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Allen Grossbeck was indicted on one count of Aggravated Arson. According to the indictment, Grossbeck entered a not guilty plea on July 20. Investigators say they...
Man arrested, accused of leading YPD on chase through two sides of town
He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County
A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground
Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m.
Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks
Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight.
Heavy damage in Trumbull County crash
Crews were called to State Route 534 and State Route 88 just before 5 p.m.
Local car dealership victim of check forgery
The general manager told police that they issued a bank check to a customer on June 22 that was worth $1,061.42.
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
According to a police report, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Youngstown Road.
Mom charged after child found alone at Niles apartment
Police have charged a Niles woman accused of leaving her five-year-old daughter alone in a Niles apartment. An officer was dispatched to the Timber Creek apartments on North Road Monday afternoon after the girl went to the complex office saying no one was home. According to dispatch records, no parent...
Man accused of stealing truck from U-Haul
Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station shortly before 6 p.m. and noticed a white Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire
Part of Market Street is currently blocked off, from Indianola Road to Princeton Avenue.
