Idaho State

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho

I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
IDAHO STATE
architecturaldigest.com

Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
IDAHO STATE
rmef.org

Utah Guzzler Project

RMEF volunteers in Utah have worked for years with the Fishlake National Forest to ensure area wildlife has the best opportunity to thrive. The volunteers have dedicated countless hours to creating sustainable water sources throughout the state. Follow along as the 2022 Utah State Rendezvous volunteers dig holes, erect fencing...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
TheHorse.com

WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho

On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
upr.org

Idaho sewage treatment plants have a waste issue of their own

The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of them. Will Tiedemann, conservation associate for the Idaho Conservation League,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho unchallenged No. 1 in the West in per capita farm income

Despite being the fastest-growing state in the nation, Idaho is still No. 1 among the 11 western states when it comes to farm income on a per capita basis. Per capita farm income is arrived at by dividing a state’s population by the total amount of farm cash receipts produced in that state. Farm cash receipts refers to the revenue farmers and ranchers receive for selling their commodity.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires

I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho

The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Idaho fugitive captured in Bend cemetery

An escaped prisoner from Idaho was captured in a Bend cemetery Thursday morning. Bend Police say Zachary Heward, 36, walked away from the Idaho Falls Work Release Center in May where he was being held on theft, burglary, drug and other charges. An officer spotted a vehicle associated with the...
BEND, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Grandmother Released From Prison Says She Was Bullied

Not many people serve time in federal prison committing a misdemeanor. However, very few people in America are as committed to accountability and patriotism as Pam Hemphill. The sixty-nine-year-old grandmother returned to Idaho after serving a federal sentence for her role in the January 6th incident in Washington D.C. The...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID

