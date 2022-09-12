ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here:
Today Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

The post WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler

For your Close to Home LIVE Radar find your county here Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in […] The post WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022

For your close to home radar find your county here Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday […] The post Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Mistletoe Merchants is Returning to the Farm Bureau Expo Center

Come out for the premiere shopping event in the South! Mistletoe Merchants is coming to the Farm Bureau Expo Center (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087) from September 23-25, 2022! Come shop ’til you drop at Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville! More than 125 merchants will showcase their one-of-a-kind items that you can’t find anywhere […] The post Mistletoe Merchants is Returning to the Farm Bureau Expo Center appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Northwest
Wilson County Source

BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

Update 7:26 AM -I-24 WB in Murfreesboro is back OPEN. A fatal accident Friday morning September 16, 2022 involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went […] The post BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new […] The post Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year as part of the Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park was also honored with an award for its performance in sustainability. “Radnor Lake State Park is a perfect example of why we […] The post Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN

The City of Franklin is offering a chance to win a pair of two-day passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. Festival organizers have donated several two-day general admission tickets to the City to give away in the #MyPilgrimagePal contest! The annual festival takes place September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, […] The post Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wilson County Source

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Labor Day Crash on E. Clark Blvd.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators have arrested the driver of the car that crashed into a tree on Labor Day, killing one passenger and injuring others. Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at […] The post Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Labor Day Crash on E. Clark Blvd. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium

Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the […] The post Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Highland Games Takes Place in Hendersonville Sept 10-11

This year the Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival will take place at Sanders Ferry Park on Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville. All of the traditional activities will once again be part of the celebration of all things Scottish and Celtic on September 10 and September 11, 2022. “[W]e are excited about our new […] The post Middle Tennessee Highland Games Takes Place in Hendersonville Sept 10-11 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County

Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members. Hesson […] The post Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during Black Philanthropy Month Conversation discussions. […] The post CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Sammie Dillon Johnson

Sammie Dillon Johnson, age 87 of the Norene community, passed away Friday evening at American House Lebanon. Born Dec. 30, 1934 in Chattanooga, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Martha Benson Dillon. Sammie was preceded in death by her husband, William K. “Brownie” Johnson in 2002 and by her brother John Dillon. […] The post OBITUARY: Sammie Dillon Johnson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ann Baker Sloan

Mrs. Ann Baker Sloan, 88, of the Leeville Community passed away peacefully in her home in Lebanon on September 10, 2022. Born June 5, 1934, in Robertson County, Tennessee, Billie “Ann” Sloan was the daughter of Bro. William L. and Bonnie Anderson Baker. She was a member and faithful servant of the Mt Olivet Baptist […] The post OBITUARY: Ann Baker Sloan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September […] The post Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022. Big & Rich photo from 3rd and Lindsley Tuesday, September 13, 8 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie and her juvenile son have been […] The post MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia

From Department of Justice NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, […] The post California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Amber Rachel Siero

Amber Rachel Siero passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, she was 35 years old. Amber was born in Royal Oak MI to Ramona Morton and Joseph Siero. She had a BA in Psychology, a Masters of Business Administration, and a Masters of Clinical Health Counseling. She was a huge advocate for mental health. She […] The post OBITUARY: Amber Rachel Siero appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy