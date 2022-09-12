Kentucky received federal approval to build an electric vehicle charging network, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” Beshear said on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”

