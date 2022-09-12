Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,683 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 12,445 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,066,675 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,778 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,018 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline sees increase in calls after July launch
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia leaders are still working to improve the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, two months after the nationwide launch. The Commonwealth saw a 53% increase in calls during the month of July. Despite concerns about staffing, they were able to handle the influx without a problem.
WDBJ7.com
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
cardinalnews.org
How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction
Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
insideedition.com
Home Invasion Suspects Order Elderly Couple Into Closet in Virginia: Cops
Police in Virginia are trying to identify two suspects they say are responsible for a home invasion. Portsmouth Police released this video of the incident. It shows one of the homeowners walking into the living room with a gun pointed at her back by one of the two intruders. The suspects then ordered the other homeowner, who was in a recliner, to get up and get into the closet. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
ODU economist: Rail strike could be catastrophic
The Port of Virginia set records during the pandemic crisis, but now it's responding to a looming personnel crisis.
NBC12
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
wvtf.org
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future
For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
WSLS
Finding foster children homes instead of sleeping on office couches, hotels
ROANOKE, Va. – Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a continuing 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system. You can see those stories here. A crisis we’ve never seen in Virginia: foster children sleeping in offices and hotel rooms because there’s no other...
Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
WTOP
Northern Virginia housing market experiencing a ‘slow market correction’
Homes that sold in Northern Virginia in August were on the market longer, and the total number of sales was down 25% from a year ago, reflecting what the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors terms a slow market correction. Even so, prices continued to rise. “Buyers … have a little...
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?
Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible. Food...
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
virginiamercury.com
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
