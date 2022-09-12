ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
cardinalnews.org

How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction

Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
insideedition.com

Home Invasion Suspects Order Elderly Couple Into Closet in Virginia: Cops

Police in Virginia are trying to identify two suspects they say are responsible for a home invasion. Portsmouth Police released this video of the incident. It shows one of the homeowners walking into the living room with a gun pointed at her back by one of the two intruders. The suspects then ordered the other homeowner, who was in a recliner, to get up and get into the closet. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
wvtf.org

Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future

For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news

World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
virginiamercury.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
