Palm Beach, FL

First responders, educators, military offered free cruise to Bahamas

Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Margaritaville at Sea cruise line's first ship, The Paradise, launched in May. [ Margaritaville at Sea ]

The new Margaritaville at Sea cruise line is offering a free cruise to the Bahamas for all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement and educators from the Jimmy Buffett-owned cruise line that sails out of the Port of Palm Beach.

The “Heroes Sail Free” offer is a three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island to thank them “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad.”

The cruise covers up to two qualified members per stateroom. Free ocean view upgrades are also available through Oct. 4. Taxes, fees and gratuities, however, are not included. You must have a verified member ID through the GovX ID platform, and some blackout dates do apply, according to the cruise line’s website.

The sailing period ranges from now through Dec. 29, 2023. Each qualified member gets one free sailing per year.

Since the offer was announced last week, the cruise line has experienced significant call volume for reservations, the website reported, asking for patience as they work through all the booking inquiries.

Margaritaville at Sea launched its first cruise ship, The Paradise, in May in a partnership with the owners of the former Bahamas Cruise Paradise Line and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville. It sails twice a week from the Port of Palm Beach.

To learn more see margaritavilleatsea.com/offers/heroessailfree.

Tampa, FL
